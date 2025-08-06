Suspected ritualist, Levi Obieze, two others arraigned on 7-count criminal charges in Enugu

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU – Suspected ritualist, Levi Obieze, was on Wednesday arraigned before the Enugu Magistrate Court on a seven-count charge bordering on kidnapping and murder.

Obieze was arraigned alongside two other suspects, Sabastine Emeka Offor and Odinwamkpa Ejike. According to charge number MON/473c/2025, the trio allegedly committed various criminal offences between April and May 26, 2025, at Umuojo Road, Ishiagu Village, Umumba Ndiagu Community in Ezeagu Local Government Area.

The suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping, kidnapping of multiple victims using personal violence, conspiracy to commit murder, and the unlawful killing of two victims.

Summary of Charges: Conspiracy to Kidnap: The three suspects, along with others still at large, allegedly conspired to commit kidnapping — an offence punishable under Section 495(a) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.

Kidnapping Charges: They were accused of kidnapping three individuals: Okoye Ukamaka, a 13-year-old girl, Chimaobi Ezi, a 15-year-old boy, and Joy Miracle Udokamma, a 31-year-old woman.

These acts are offences punishable under Section 315(2) of the Criminal Code (Amendment) Laws of Enugu State, No. 14 of 2010.

Conspiracy to Commit Murder: The suspects were also charged with conspiracy to murder — punishable under Section 494 of the same Criminal Code.

Murder Charges: They were specifically accused of the unlawful killing of Chimaobi Ezi and Joy Miracle Udokamma, offences punishable under Section 274(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 30, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Enugu State, 2004.

The court directed that the case file be transferred to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.