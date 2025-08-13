Suspected Mahmuda leader arrested in Niger, transferred to Abuja

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Minna – The Department of State Security (DSS) has arrested a terrorist kingpin, Abubakar Abba, suspected to be leader of the dreaded Mahmuda terrorists group.

The group had been operating in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State and its suburbs and parts of Kwara State in the past months.

Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago confirmed the arrest through a Statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, in Minna yesterday.

Governor Bago said the terrorist leader was arrested by operatives of the DSS in Wawa town in Borgu area of the state alive without firing a gun and has been transferred to Abuja for further investigation.

“Yes, it is true that the terrorist kingpin who is the leader of Mahmuda which is one of the most dangerous terror groups in West Africa, Abubakar Abba, has been arrested by the DSS.

“He ( Abba) was apprehended alive through an intelligence-led operation by the DSS and this is a huge victory for us as a people and as a government and President Tinubu deserves commendation for this cheering news.

“Abba’s arrest demonstrates the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to truly ending insecurity and promoting the well-being of Nigerians.” Bologi said in the statement.

“Look at the appointments in the security services especially the DSS. It takes a tremendous degree of intelligence and competence without firing a single shot to have captured a high-profile terrorist like Abba. Where there is a will, they say, there is a way. Mr. President has consistently shown that willpower. That’s why we are recording such successes,” the statement added.

Governor Bago promised that the State government will continue to collaborate with the federal government and security agencies to ensure that terrorism is halted in the country.