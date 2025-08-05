Suspected gunmen abduct Ondo varsity official, wife escapes by whiskers 

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Suspected gunmen have abducted a senior member of staff of Ondo state-owned Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Omoniyi Eleyinmi.

However, the wife reportedly narrowly escaped being abducted by the gunmen who stormed the residence in Supare, Akoko, Akoko South West council area of the state.

Sources in the university said that the victim was abducted alongside a friend while they were returning from work.

Eleyinmi, according to the source, is a faculty officer in the institution’s Faculty of Education, walked into the hands of his abductors who had earlier arrived at his residence.

He was reportedly abducted after he alighted from a commercial motorcycle that brought his home.

His abductors, vanguard learnt shot sporadically to scare neighbors away before fleeing with him.

Another source, who is a member of the institution’s Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), said that the victims wife, who stepped out to receive her husband back from work, narrowly escaped during the shootout by the kidnappers

According to him “One of our SSANU members, Mr Omoniyi Eleyinmi, was kidnapped at his residence at Supare-Akoko. He had just returned from work when the incident occurred.

“Eleyinmi’s wife said her husband was not at home when they (gunmen) initially arrived in commando style.

” The kidnappers were still at the premises when Eleyinmi returned, only to be seized and taken away immediately.

A family source said that his abductors were yet to open a line of communication with the family.

Contacted, the spokesperson for the institution, Victor Akinpelumi, said that the institution is collaborating with the police towards securing the release of the victim.

Akinpelumi said, “We have contacted the police and they assured us that they have swung into action.”

Also, the state police command spokesperson Ayanlade Olayinka, said that detectives have been deployed to track down the kidnappers and rescue the victim

Ayanlade confirmed that one of the victims had been rescued, while security agents are intensifying efforts to locate the victim.

According to him They were on the bike when they were accosted at Supare.

The police image maker added that “They took them away, but we were able to rescue one of the victims, and we are currently debriefing him. We have deployed the necessary asset to rescue the remaining victim.”