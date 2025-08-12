Support for nursing mothers must go beyond lip service – HEWAN

By Odun oladejo

To mark this year’s World Breastfeeding Week, stakeholders have called for stronger and long-term support systems that empower mothers to breastfeed successfully.

The annual observance, celebrated from August 1 to 7, has since 1992 served as a global platform for advocacy and action on the vital role of breastfeeding in maternal and child health.

This year’s theme, “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems,” underscores the need for inclusive, lasting structures—across policy, healthcare, and society that enable women to initiate and sustain breastfeeding without barriers.

In a press statement by the Health Writers’ Association of Nigeria, HEWAN, and jointly signed by the President, Mrs Vivian Ihechu, and Secretary, Mrs Temitope Obayendo, the association described breastfeeding as a public health priority that demands collective responsibility from government, employers, health professionals, communities, families, and the media.

“Breastfeeding is more than a personal choice, it is a public health imperative,” the association stated. “As health writers, we recognise the importance of consistent, science-based messaging and policies that enable mothers to breastfeed without barriers. Supporting breastfeeding is supporting life, health, and the future of our children.”

Despite high awareness, Nigeria continues to grapple with low exclusive breastfeeding rates. The 2023 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey (NDHS) revealed that socio-cultural norms, weak health system support, and poor workplace policies contribute significantly to the country’s suboptimal breastfeeding practices.

Breastfeeding, experts say, reduces infant mortality, supports cognitive development, and protects against common childhood illnesses—making it a cost-effective intervention in child survival and national development.

HEWAN is urging policymakers to implement and enforce maternity protection laws, including paid maternity leave and breastfeeding breaks. The association also wants employers to create breastfeeding-friendly workplaces by providing lactation rooms and flexible work schedules. It calls on health professionals to offer consistent and accurate breastfeeding support from pregnancy through early childhood.

Equally, HEWAN is appealing to community leaders and families to foster stigma-free environments that normalise breastfeeding and encourage more women to practise it. The media, according to the association, also has a critical role to play in amplifying correct information and success stories that inspire collective action.

“World Breastfeeding Week 2025 is not just a moment it’s a movement. Together, we can build systems that protect breastfeeding, safeguard maternal and child health, and invest in a more equitable future.”

HEWAN is a professional network of health journalists in Nigeria, committed to advancing public health through accurate and timely reporting.

The association works collaboratively with health experts, policymakers and development partners to improve health literacy and influence health outcomes nationwide.