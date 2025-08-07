Super Falcons’ Nnadozie nominated for Ballon d’Or Best Goalkeeper Award

Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has been nominated for the 2025 Women’s Yachine Trophy, the Ballon d’Or award for the best female goalkeeper.

The 24-year-old recently joined Brighton Women FC from Paris FC after helping the French side win their first major title in nearly two decades. Nnadozie delivered a heroic performance in the final of the 2025 Coupe de France Féminine, where Paris FC edged Paris Saint-Germain 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw at Stade de l’Épopée in Calais.

She was also instrumental in Nigeria’s success at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where the Super Falcons secured a record-extending 10th continental crown against host nation, Morocco.

Her standout displays earned her the Best Goalkeeper award and a place in the Team of the Tournament.

Other nominees for the Yachine Trophy include Ann-Katrin Berger (Gotham FC), Cata Coll (Barcelona Femeni), Hannah Hampton (Chelsea Women), and Daphne van Domselaar (Arsenal Women).