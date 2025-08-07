Super Falcons goalie Nnadozie, coach Madugu bag Ballon d’Or nomination

Nigerian women’s football has earned more global recognition as Super Falcons goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie and head coach Justin Madugu have both been nominated for prestigious honours at the 2025 Ballon d’Or awards.

Nnadozie, a standout performer in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), has been shortlisted for the Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year, while Madugu has earned a nomination for Women’s Coach of the Year.

Their nominations come on the heels of Nigeria’s historic 10th WAFCON title, secured in Morocco after a dominant run in the tournament.

Nominated for the 2025 Women's Team Coach of the Year Trophy

Justine Madugu



#ballondor

Nnadozie, who captained the side, delivered a string of heroic performances between the sticks, including crucial penalty saves and commanding displays that underpinned the Falcons’ unbeaten campaign.

Coach Madugu, who took over the Super Falcons in late 2023, has been praised for revitalizing the team and instilling a disciplined, attacking style of play.

Under his leadership, the Falcons overcame strong competition from host nation Morocco and defending champions South Africa en route to lifting the trophy.

While the Nigerian duo celebrate their nominations, Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí remains the front-runner for the Women’s Ballon d’Or, aiming for her third consecutive win.

