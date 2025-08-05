Super Falcons, D’Tigress: Peter Oboh lauds Tinubu, backs Pastor Adeboye

The ex-Commonwealth, British and WBA Light Heavyweight boxing champion, Peter Oboh, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for putting smiles on the faces of the Super Falcons and D’Tigress players, who won gold in football and basketball, respectively.

Recall that the Nigerian sportswomen won the Women’s AfroBasket, their fifth-consecutive championship at the continent’s top hardwood tournament, while last month the Super Falcons clinched their 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations football title.

Reacting, Peter Oboh, now a minister of God, said: “The Nigerian President, Mr. Bola Tinubu, has really put big smiles on the faces of the female football and the female basketball teams’ players.

“The $100,000 for each player is a fantastic follow-up victory. 10 times victory for the footballers, and seven times victory for the basketballers are worth celebrating.

“To be realistic, what President Tinubu did, not all leaders can do such. However, I stand with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, for his wise advice over this issue.

“He said equal amounts should be given to both coaches, too. I have a similar sport link with our great Pastor Adeboye. That is, from boxing to being God’s servant.

“One secret great truth is after God’s grace for a sportsperson, to have the right coach is the next. It is very wise to balance the generosity to the players and the coaches. Thanks to Pastor Adeboye for his consideration of equal love for both parties in his advice.”