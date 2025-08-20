Super Eagles legends star as Olu of Warri marks 4th anniversary

The second day of activities commemorating the fourth coronation anniversary of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, was filled with excitement and nostalgia as legendary members of Nigeria’s Atlanta ’96 Olympic gold-winning Super Eagles team thrilled spectators in a novelty football match against youthful palace chiefs and prominent sons of Warri.

The packed palace grounds erupted in cheers as football greats once again laced their boots, delivering dazzling skills and camaraderie that highlighted the unifying spirit of the Itsekiri kingdom. The exhibition match was the headline event of a day dedicated to showcasing cultural pride, youth empowerment, and community development — key pillars of Ogiame Atuwatse III’s reign.

Earlier in the day, young Itsekiri children took centre stage in a vibrant Itsekiri Language Competition held in the palace courtyard. Through storytelling, poetry, and spirited spoken-word performances, the participants showcased impressive fluency and a passion for preserving their mother tongue. Winners were rewarded with prizes in recognition of their role as emerging custodians of Itsekiri culture.

“In the voices of these children, we hear the future of the Itsekiri nation,” a palace official noted, emphasising the monarch’s commitment to sustaining cultural heritage.

In a show of compassionate leadership, His Majesty also presided over the commissioning of the Renewed Hope Mother and Childcare Hospital in Ugbuwangwe — an 80-bed, state-of-the-art health facility built by the Presidency through the Office of the Senior Special Assistant on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulure.

Representing the Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, Chief of Staff Prince Johnson Ejiro applauded the project, describing it as a landmark collaboration between the federal government and the royal institution.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ogiame Atuwatse III thanked President Bola Tinubu for supporting the initiative, saying the hospital embodies a shared commitment to holistic development and care for society’s most vulnerable.

As celebrations continue throughout the week, the monarch’s fourth anniversary is already being hailed as a blend of tradition, unity, and progressive vision charting a new course for the Warri Kingdom.