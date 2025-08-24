Sunny Jackson commends Umo Eno’s leadership, rallies Etinan Federal Constituency for support

By Jacob Ajom

The emergence of strong leaders to represent the people has brought profound change to Etinan Federal Constituency, according to Otuekong Sunny Jackson Udoh, a prominent son of the constituency.

He highlighted the constituency’s sound political strategy, which has ensured effective leadership and representation for its people. He stated, “Through sound political strategy, our constituency ensured strong leadership and representation for our people,” stressing the importance of governance and leadership in driving development and progress.

Udoh praised Governor Pastor Umo Eno’s administration for its grassroots approach to infrastructural development during the Etinan Federal Constituency Town Square Meeting, held at Ikot Edibon, Nsit Ubium, on Saturday, August 23rd.

He further commended Governor Eno for his service, calling on the people of Etinan Federal Constituency to continue supporting his leadership. “I am grateful to Governor Pastor Umo Eno for his service, and I call on Etinan Federal Constituency to continue to support his leadership,” he added. He emphasized that the governor’s grassroots support programs have endeared him to the people, making it necessary for them to back his second-term bid.

Other prominent leaders from the two local government areas that make up the federal constituency, including General Paul Asang and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, also spoke at the event. They commended the governor for his deep investment in tourism and other revenue-generating projects, such as the Akwa Ibom Towers in Lagos.

In response, Governor Pastor Umo Eno expressed gratitude to the people for the unprecedented, carnival-like event, which he described as a homecoming celebration. He noted that the event was sponsored by elders of the community, not the government, and that it provided an opportunity for his administration to collect needs assessment documents to guide further development programs in the state.

The governor advised the youth to prioritize registering and obtaining voters’ cards and cautioned them against insulting elders. “If you are of voting age, do not insult the elders,” he warned. “I will not support such behavior. It means you will not be a big man if you keep insulting your elders. The elders should be accommodating, too. The young shall grow.”

Governor Eno also thanked the people of Akwa Ibom State—including parents, women, youths, and residents—for their contributions to the success of his administration. He announced plans to empower struggling entrepreneurs who are contributing to the state and assured that his government would continue to support genuine businesses while not tolerating criminal activities.