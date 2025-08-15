Summit seeks legal backing to unlock 5m jobs in auto sector

By Theodore Opara

The Nigeria Auto Industry Summit (NAISU), organized by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) in partnership with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has called on the Federal Government to legally endorse the Nigeria Auto Industry Development Plan (NAIDP), which holds the potential to generate over five million jobs.

Held at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ikeja, the summit brought together key stakeholders across Nigeria’s automotive ecosystem, including regulators such as NADDC, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), the Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON), and the Nigeria Automobile Manufacturers Association (NAMA).

Amid renewed government focus on Nigerian content under the recently launched Nigeria First Policy, and a surge in investments in local assembly and parts production, this year’s NAISU themed “Nigeria First: Content as Catalyst for Automotive Economy,” showcased presentations aimed at policy reform, local manufacturing promotion, and resolving structural challenges in the industry.

The summit noted that despite the automotive sector’s vast potential, it contributes minimally to the Nigerian economy. Participants emphasized that passage of the NAIDP bill, pending for 13 years, is crucial to unlock this potential. They called for immediate legislative action to attract investments and support industry growth.

The summit also urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to establish a National Automotive Economy Agency with an initial fund of $5 billion, led by a Director-General, to enhance value chain development within the sector.

The group highlighted that the Nigeria First Policy presents opportunities for automotive players to expand local production, stressing the need to meet global standards for safety, durability, and environmental compliance. They recommended the NADDC define the 40% local content requirement clearly and urged original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to submit Nigerian content plans detailing local sourcing of materials, labor, and services.

Additionally, the summit emphasized the role of auto journalists as industry watchdogs, called for intensified efforts to curb border smuggling to protect local investors, and advocated for strict enforcement of the Nigeria First Policy in public procurement to reduce dependence on imports, promote innovation, retain value, and foster job creation across the industry.