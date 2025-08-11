Summit: Delta Social media summit partners with Delta Trust Mortgage bank 

Delta Trust Mortgage Bank, a leading financial institution, had agreed to partner with the Delta Social Media Summit 3rd Edition.

The summit, scheduled for August 28 at the Mariam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba, promised to bring together thousands of social media influencers, industry experts, and thought leaders.

The Chairman of Delta Trust Mortgage Bank, Hon. Dr. Jude Omena Ogbimi, was thrilled about the partnership. “The Delta Social Media Summit is a great initiative that will benefit all sectors of our state’s economy,” he said.

“As a bank, we recognize the importance of social media in shaping our world and empowering our people.”

Dr. Ogbimi’s enthusiasm was not surprising, given the bank’s remarkable transformation under his leadership.

Just a year ago, Delta Trust Mortgage Bank was moribund, but Dr. Ogbimi’s vision and leadership had turned it into one of the best-performing mortgage institutions in the country.

The Delta Social Media Summit 3rd Edition was designed to be a game-changer.

The event would bring together social media influencers, entrepreneurs, educators, and community developers to share knowledge, ideas, and best practices.

The summit would focus on the latest social media trends, strategies, and tools, and how to apply them in various sectors.

Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and organizer of the summit, was delighted about the partnership with Delta Trust Mortgage Bank.

“This partnership is a testament to the bank’s commitment to empowering our people and promoting economic growth in Delta State,” he said.

As the summit approached, excitement was building.

Thousands of social media influencers and industry experts were expected to attend, all eager to learn, network, and contribute to the state’s economic development.

With Delta Trust Mortgage Bank’s partnership, the Delta Social Media Summit 3rd Edition was poised to be a resounding success, shaping the future of social media and economic growth in Delta State.