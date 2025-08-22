Sultan urges Muslims to watch for Rabi’ul Awwal Moon

Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The Sultanate Council in Sokoto has declared Saturday, August 23, 2025, corresponding to the 29th of Safar 1447 AH, as the date for the sighting of the new moon of Rabi’ul Awwal 1447 AH.

In a statement released on Friday, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council and Wazirin Sokoto, urged Muslims nationwide to take part in the exercise.

“Muslims are requested to look out for the new moon of Rabi’ul Awwal on Saturday and report its sighting to the nearest District or Village Head for onward communication to His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs,” the statement read.

The Council stressed that the collective observance of the moon sighting is vital, as it marks the beginning of Rabi’ul Awwal, the third month in the Islamic calendar, revered for the birth of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Prof. Junaidu concluded with prayers, saying, “May Allah (SWT) help us in this duty.”