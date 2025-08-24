Sultan, Mbah, Malema task lawyers on justice, protection of poor

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’adu Abubakar, Enugu governor, Peter Mbah, and South African politician Julius Malema have urged lawyers to defend justice and protect the poor.

They made the call during the 2025 Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Annual Conference on Sunday at the International Conference Centre, Enugu. The theme was ‘Stand Out And Stand Tall’.

The Sultan urged lawyers to ensure that the law fulfils its objectives by promoting justice, protecting rights, resolving disputes, and providing a framework for social progress.

He noted that law fosters economic and social development by creating a predictable environment for transactions and driving social change through responsive legislation.

According to him, without law, societies risk chaos, lacking mechanisms to govern relationships, enforce rules, and guarantee fairness or accountability.

“Today, justice is becoming a purchasable commodity. The poor suffer miscarriages of justice, while the rich commit crimes and freely walk the streets,” he said.

He commended the conference theme, noting that it reflected a commitment to uphold the rule of law and ensure equal accountability for all, including those in power.

The Sultan added that achieving this would address Nigeria’s governance crisis, stressing that law and learning were inseparable.

He also urged continued law reforms to decolonise legislation, align with cultural values, ensure relevance, and promote sustainability while advancing social justice.

Declaring the conference open, Governor Peter Mbah stated that his administration was building a justice system that was fair, functional, and trusted by the people.

Mbah highlighted his government’s reforms, including financial autonomy for the judiciary, in line with the 1999 Constitution (as amended), to ensure efficiency and independence of the courts.

He noted that courts had been rehabilitated and digitised across Enugu’s three senatorial zones, with the High Court Complex now equipped with e-filing facilities.

He added that the Enugu Multi-Door Courthouse had been expanded and strengthened, making it a model for commercial and family dispute resolution in the region.

In his remarks, Malema stated that lawyers play an integral role in liberation struggles, serving as interpreters of laws and defenders of those without a voice.

He explained that while activists protest and governments legislate, lawyers enforce justice in courts and remain critical to achieving fairness, equality, and democratic victories.

Malema described the profession as one of sacrifice, intellect, and interpretation, necessary for ensuring justice and fairness in both the present and the future.

NBA President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, commended Governor Mbah for hosting and Malema for accepting to deliver the keynote address at the conference.

He said Malema’s presence demonstrated that the legal profession was part of a broader African movement for justice, sovereignty, and economic independence.

Osigwe urged Nigerian lawyers to help drive economic transformation through anti-corruption, regulatory reform, investment in infrastructure, innovation, and digital literacy.

Enugu NBA Chairman, Chief Venatus Odoh, described the association as a defender of the rule of law and democracy, while commending all who ensured the conference was hosted in Enugu.

