Students set to battle malaria as Federal Cooperative College flags off health initiative

The Federal Cooperative College, Eleyele, Ibadan, on Monday flagged off the Geneith Health Competition (GHC), a nationwide initiative designed to empower students as ambassadors in the fight against malaria, Nigeria’s deadliest disease.

The competition, launched in Abuja on May 2 by the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, represented by the Director of Public Health, Dr. Godwin Ntadom, has since attracted the backing of stakeholders across the health and education sectors.

Speaking at the ceremony held in the college’s conference room, Provost of the institution, Dr. Ibrahim Abdul Ganiyu, said the choice of the college as the pioneer host was timely, noting that malaria remained the most pressing health challenge among students.

“Malaria is a killer disease, and anything that supports its eradication is welcome. About 90 per cent of students who visit our clinic present malaria-related symptoms. In line with President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point agenda to strengthen healthcare, we will procure 1,000 malaria drugs to support our students as they prepare for this competition,” Ganiyu stated.

Chairperson of the Governing Council Board at the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria, Hajia Wosilat Giwa, presided over the event, which also had in attendance the President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Pharm. Tanko Ibrahim Ayuba, and his predecessor, Pharm. (Prof.) Cyril Odianose Usifoh, who co-chairs the College of Assessors.

Prince Cletus Ilobanafor, MD/CEO of CEOAFRICA and initiator of the competition, said the initiative was aimed at mobilising students nationwide to become “ambassadors for a malaria-free Nigeria.”

“Malaria is Nigeria’s deadliest enemy, responsible for huge economic losses and preventable deaths. Geneith Pharmaceuticals has committed ₦1 billion to this competition — ₦400 million in cash prizes and ₦600 million in scholarships and incentives — to drive a movement where young people take charge of their health and environment,” Ilobanafor explained.

Students’ leaders welcomed the project, describing it as both timely and transformational. President of the Students Union Government (SUG) at the college, Comrade Emmanuel Aluko, called it a “life-changing opportunity,” while National President of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), Comrade Oyewumi Festus Ayomide, urged Nigerian students to embrace the campaign.

Head of the college clinic, Mrs. Sulaimon Rofiat Ambimbola, emphasised that the initiative rightly combines awareness with practical solutions. “Sanitation, prevention, and awareness are key. If students are healthy, their education thrives,” she said.

Registration for the competition opened on June 1 and runs until February 15, 2026. With over ₦1 billion in prizes at stake, organisers said the programme would not only reward excellence but also push for a sustained reduction in malaria prevalence across campuses.