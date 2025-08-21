Strong corporate governance vital for Nigeria’s economic growth – Experts

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Stakeholders from both the public and private sectors have stressed that strengthening corporate governance is key to unlocking Nigeria’s economic growth and driving national transformation.

They spoke at the Political Economy and Leadership Summit 2025, themed ‘Political Economy of Nation Building: The World’s Unfinished Business.’

The summit brought together experts to address governance challenges and explore pathways to sustainable development.

The event, held in Abuja, was organised by the International Institute of Experts on Political Economy and Administration (IIEPEA) Canada, in collaboration with the United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD).

It featured key speakers, including Prof. Tunji Asaolu, President of IIEPEA, and Prof. Mabel Evwierohoma of the Department of Arts, Yakubu Gowon University Abuja. Also in attendance was Comrade Ayo Olawande, Minister of Youth Development.

In his address, Prof. Asaolu emphasised the complex relationship between politics, economics, and societal factors in shaping governance and public policy.

“The concept of the political economy of nation-building encapsulates the interplay between politics, economics, and societal factors in shaping governance and public policy.

“We must acknowledge the substantial hurdles that hinder our progress, such as corruption, inequality, and governance challenges,” he said.

He also reminded leaders of their duty to serve the people.

“If you find yourself in a position of leadership, then it is a call for you to know that being a leader is a call for service and not for pleasure, not to give room for embezzlement.

“The global landscape is continually evolving, presenting new challenges that demand innovative solutions and collaborative efforts,” Prof. Asaolu noted.

Other stakeholders agreed that corporate governance plays a pivotal role in ensuring transparency, accountability, and ethical leadership, which are essential for economic growth.

Prof. Evwierohoma called for academic and diplomatic contributions to national development.

“I call on this August body of united world diplomats in this institute to come up with good academics that will sit down and understand the entire picture, the bigger picture of the world, and advise the head of state on pragmatic approaches, especially on the conflicts and insurgencies in Nigeria,” she stated.

Youth engagement also took centre stage at the summit. The Minister of Youth Development, represented by Chief Obinna Nwaka, urged leaders to connect young people with opportunities that align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Let us take this message to our young people in Nigeria. They need the right connection, a connection that will bring about sustainable development and enable them to contribute their quota to the GDP of our great nation,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the induction of Ambassadors as Special Emissaries into the UN-WCD and the certification of individuals as Global Experts through IIEPEA’s Continuing Professional Development Programme (CPDP).