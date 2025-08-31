Storytelling is everything, people remember stories more than statutes – Oga_theLawyer

By Ayo Onikoyi

Oluwatodimu Ige, popularly known as Oga_theLawyer, is a lawyer, serial entrepreneur, legal content creator and influencer. In this interview, he speaks about his passion for law, advocacy, storytelling to simplify law as evident in many of his online videos. EXCERPTS:

Looking at the growth of Oga_thelawyer, what role has storytelling played in building that brand?

Storytelling is everything. The human brain remembers stories more than statutes. When I post online, I don’t just say, “Section this of the Act says that.” I wrap it in a story. People might forget the section, but they’ll remember the narrative.

For example, instead of explaining landlord-tenant law in abstract terms, I’ll narrate a scenario about a tenant who came home one day and found the landlord had thrown his belongings outside. Instantly, people relate, share, and engage. Storytelling has made my brand approachable and trustworthy.

With legal education on social media, there’s always a risk of misinformation.

How do you maintain credibility and accuracy?

First, I fact-check rigorously. I don’t post anything without cross-checking statutes, case law, or practice notes. Second, I practise humility. If I ever get something wrong, I don’t cover it up. I acknowledge it publicly, correct it, and move on. That honesty builds trust.

Has your online visibility ever influenced how clients perceive or approach you in traditional legal practice?

Absolutely. Many clients walk into my office saying, “We already feel like we know you.” That familiarity shortens the trust-building curve. However, it also raises the bar for me. I must ensure my offline competence matches my online credibility. If I disappoint offline, the trust I’ve built online collapses.

You’ve carved out a unique space as both a practising lawyer and a public educator on legal issues. How do you see the intersection of these two roles?

For me, law is not just about litigation and drafting contracts; it’s about service. A lot of people think law begins and ends in the courtroom, but that’s just one aspect. The courtroom is where disputes are resolved, but the public space is where those disputes can be prevented in the first place. Educating people simplifies my job as a lawyer because a more informed society creates fewer avoidable conflicts.

Think about it: if people knew their rights and obligations before signing contracts, far fewer cases would end up in court. So, the intersection is simple; when knowledge flows freely, justice becomes more accessible. I see myself as standing at a bridge between legal practice and public enlightenment. One side is about solving problems, the other is about helping people avoid those problems altogether. Both roles are inseparable.

How do you simplify complex legal concepts without diluting their essence?

I remind myself that the law was written for people, not just for lawyers. The temptation for lawyers is to hide behind Latin phrases and technical language, but the real test of mastery is whether you can explain a principle to a non-lawyer and they grasp it immediately.

So, I strip away the jargon and use everyday stories. For instance, instead of quoting the tort of trespass verbatim, I’ll say, “If someone eats your meat in the fridge without permission, that’s trespass.” Instantly, the concept lands.

I also borrow from popular culture. If a trending Nollywood movie has a contract dispute, I’ll reference it. That way, the audience sees the law not as something abstract but as something alive and connected to their daily realities. The essence remains intact, but the delivery is relatable.

Arbitration has become increasingly important in resolving disputes. In your experience, what makes arbitration more effective than litigation in certain contexts?

Three words: speed, confidentiality, and flexibility. Courtroom battles in Nigeria can drag for years — sometimes a decade — and by the time judgment comes, the business in dispute may have collapsed. Arbitration, on the other hand, respects the time of the parties involved.

Confidentiality is another major factor. Imagine two multinational companies having a disagreement. If they go to court, it becomes public record and could affect stock prices or customer trust. Arbitration allows them to resolve issues privately while preserving their reputation.

And then there’s flexibility. In arbitration, the parties choose their arbitrator — someone they believe understands the technicalities of their field. In litigation, you don’t have that choice; you’re assigned a judge who may or may not have background knowledge in that area. That’s why for commercial disputes especially, arbitration is often the smarter choice.

As someone who has brokered high-stakes deals, what qualities do you believe make a truly effective negotiator?

Patience, preparation, and empathy. Negotiation is not about who can shout the loudest or pound the table the hardest. It’s about listening deeply, reading the room, and knowing when to press and when to pause.

A good negotiator doesn’t just push for his client’s interest blindly; he studies the other side’s pain points. If you understand what the other party is afraid of losing, you can craft a win-win solution.

I remember a negotiation where my client wanted a very aggressive payment plan. The other party resisted, not because they couldn’t pay, but because they were worried about cash flow stability. Once I understood their concern, we restructured the deal into staggered payments that protected my client while easing their pressure. Both sides left the table satisfied. That’s the goal — dignity intact, relationships preserved.

Your professional affiliations cut across arbitration, debt recovery, and corporate governance. How do these multiple perspectives strengthen your legal practice?

Each area gives me a lens to view problems differently. Arbitration sharpens my ability to resolve conflicts without unnecessary hostility. Debt recovery trains my resilience because you often have to chase payments diplomatically but firmly. Corporate governance, meanwhile, broadens my horizon by forcing me to always ask the “big picture” questions.

When you combine these perspectives, you avoid piecemeal solutions. You don’t just solve today’s problem; you anticipate tomorrow’s. For instance, while recovering debts, I also advise clients on restructuring agreements, so the issue doesn’t arise again. That’s the holistic service clients appreciate.

You’ve been described as a “visionary” in legal education. What changes would you like to see in how law is taught in Nigeria?

Our legal education is still too theoretical. We must move from classrooms overloaded with statutes to practice-oriented training. Imagine if law students regularly participated in simulated court sessions or drafted mock corporate contracts; their transition into practice would be smoother.

Also, technology must be integrated. We live in a digital-first world. A lawyer without digital fluency — who doesn’t understand online dispute resolution, cybersecurity laws, or even basic tech tools — is already outdated. Nigerian law schools need to prepare students for a future where artificial intelligence, blockchain, and data privacy will dominate legal discourse.

In your opinion, what are the most pressing legal challenges businesses in Nigeria face?

Regulatory uncertainty and enforcement inconsistency. Businesses thrive on predictability. They want to know: if I invest here, the rules of the game will remain stable. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, policies can change overnight, and enforcement can be selective.

For example, imagine investing billions in renewable energy, only for sudden regulations to shift in favour of fossil fuels. That kind of unpredictability kills investor confidence. Until we strengthen the consistency and transparency of our regulatory environment, many businesses will continue to view Nigeria as high-risk.

You serve on the boards of diverse companies, from real estate to healthcare. How does your legal training shape your contributions in those industries?

Being a lawyer means you’re trained to anticipate risks before they escalate. On any board, I’m not the one just asking, “Can we do this?” I’m the one asking, “Should we do this, and if we do, how do we protect ourselves legally?”

Take healthcare, for example. Beyond profit margins, there are ethical, regulatory, and liability concerns. My legal training ensures those concerns are considered before decisions are made. That foresight is law’s greatest contribution to business.

How do you decide which industries or businesses to align with as a board member?

I filter opportunities through two lenses: values and vision. If a company’s practices conflict with my values — say, cutting corners or ignoring compliance — no matter how lucrative, I walk away. On the other hand, if the business demonstrates integrity and has a forward-thinking strategy, I align myself with it.

I’ve turned down offers where the money was attractive but the long-term vision was vague or ethically questionable. Legacy matters more to me than quick profit.

You handle areas like aviation and energy law, which are constantly evolving fields. Which emerging trends in these sectors excite you the most?

In aviation, I’m fascinated by the regulation of drones and digital ticketing systems. These innovations are rewriting old legal frameworks. In energy, the transition to renewables excites me. It’s not just about solar panels; it’s about reshaping entire economies. Being part of that evolution gives me purpose.

Corporate restructuring and insolvency are delicate areas. Can you share insights on guiding businesses through such tough transitions?

Empathy and clarity are my tools. When a company is restructuring, people’s livelihoods are on the line. Emotions can cloud judgment. My role is to present the numbers clearly, outline the legal options, and guide leaders toward preserving value. Sometimes that means re-strategising rather than shutting down entirely.

How do your Christian values influence the way you practise law and interact with clients?

They anchor me in integrity. Law gives you power over people’s resources, reputations, and sometimes even freedom. Christianity reminds me that power must be exercised with fairness and compassion. Clients feel safe when they know your word is your bond.

Many young lawyers chase prestige or high-paying roles. What do you think they should focus on instead to build lasting careers?

Competence and credibility. Prestige fades, salaries fluctuate, but a reputation for competence and integrity endures. If you’re known as someone who delivers, opportunities will chase you instead of the other way around.

Legal practice can be mentally demanding. What personal habits or routines help you stay grounded?

Prayer, journalling, and intentional family time. My mornings begin with scripture and quiet reflection. That spiritual centering steadies me before the avalanche of emails and calls. I also journal to process my thoughts, and I prioritise time with my family— that’s where I recharge.

Beyond law, what drives your commitment to community development?

My philosophy is simple: greatness is not measured by what you accumulate but by what you contribute. I am a product of community — mentors, neighbours, teachers. Giving back is not philanthropy for me; it is responsibility.

What’s one misconception about lawyers that you wish the public could unlearn?

That we exist only to argue and complicate matters. A good lawyer simplifies life. We are problem-solvers, not problem-creators. The earlier people see us as allies rather than obstacles, the better for society.

If you weren’t a lawyer, what other career path do you think you’d have pursued, and why?

Teaching. At my core, I’m a communicator. Whether in law or in another field, I derive joy from breaking down knowledge and helping others thrive.

How do you nurture curiosity and continuous learning, given the breadth of your legal expertise?

I ask questions relentlessly, even outside my field. I read voraciously — law journals, business case studies, biographies, even novels. Curiosity is like a muscle; the more you use it, the stronger it becomes.

What role do you believe Nigerian lawyers should play in positioning the country for greater participation in global trade?

We must evolve from being litigators to becoming deal-makers. Nigerian lawyers should specialise in cross-border contracts, intellectual property, and trade law. That’s how we plug Nigeria into global commerce.

You are raising two daughters. How has fatherhood reshaped your perspective on leadership and legacy?

Fatherhood has been my greatest leadership school. It teaches patience and foresight. It reminds me daily that legacy is not what you leave in the bank but what you leave in people, starting with your children. Titles will fade, but impact endures.

Looking at your journey so far, what would you say has been your most defining moment?

Closing my first trans-border deal. That moment showed me law has no walls. The world is a global stage. It expanded my vision beyond Nigeria and gave me confidence that African lawyers can compete globally.

If you could send one message directly to every Nigerian about the law, what would it be?

The law is not your enemy. It is your shield. Don’t run from it; understand it, use it, and it will protect you. Like I always say in my videos: “stay informed, and always be on the right side of the law”.