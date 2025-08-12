Stop sulking over opposition probes; we’re non-partisan – EFCC fires back at ADC

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has strongly denied claims by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that its probes into opposition figures are politically driven.

In a statement on Tuesday, the anti-graft body reaffirmed its non-partisan stance, stressing that it handles all corruption cases equally, regardless of political ties.

The statement, signed by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, said its investigations are guided by evidence, not politics.

“Fraud is fraud. Corruption is corruption. There is no sacred cow, protected interest, or partisan consideration in the investigation and prosecution of corruption,” Oyewale said.

The EFCC’s reaction follows the ADC’s accusation that the agency is targeting opposition leaders with ‘politically motivated’ summons. The

ADC alleged that these cases were being opened in response to political affiliation rather than fresh evidence.

But the EFCC dismissed the claims as ‘self-serving, diversionary, narrow, and idle’, arguing that corruption allegations must be investigated regardless of timing or political context.

“Every corruption allegation deserves to be investigated, and there is no constraint of time and season in criminal investigations,” Oyewale stated.

The Commission also pointed out that it is currently investigating several senior figures from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), including sitting governors and ministers.

“Available records in our courts show that several political figures from all divides are answering charges of alleged economic and financial crimes and other acts of corruption,” the EFCC noted.

The agency reminded Nigerians that it is an independent body funded by taxpayers, not the ruling party.

“The EFCC does not belong to the APC. It belongs to the Nigerian people,” Oyewale declared.

It urged political parties like the ADC to focus on their own activities and allow the Commission to perform its duties without interference.

The EFCC also stressed that its investigations are discreet and that it will not bow to pressure to reveal details prematurely.

“The Commission will not be blackmailed into making full disclosures of its discreet investigations of any state or non-state actor, no matter the provocation.

“All well-meaning Nigerians are enjoined to ignore political statements meant to heat up the polity and divert attention from the pillage of the national treasury,” Oyewale stated.