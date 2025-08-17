Stop politicising EFCC investigation to blackmail Tinubu, APC chieftain tells opposition parties

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, has cautioned members of opposition parties under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to stop blackmailing President Bola Tinubu and instead focus on proving their innocence.

Oyintiloye, a member of the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council, said this while speaking with newsmen on Sunday in Osogbo.

He stated that the investigations being conducted by the anti-graft agency against some members of the opposition parties, based on petitions against them, were purely a constitutional matter and in line with international best practices.

Oyintiloye, a former lawmaker, stated that being a member of an opposition party should not be seen as immunity from investigation into any alleged financial infractions, especially when there are genuine reasons for it.

According to him, members of the ruling party are also being investigated by the EFCC whenever petitions alleging financial infractions are raised against them.

Oyintiloye said that the EFCC has a statutory mandate to investigate financial infractions involving public office holders across party lines without bias or favouritism.

The APC chieftain said that neither Tinubu nor the anti-graft agency would be swayed by unfounded allegations of witch-hunting but would rather continue to do what is right and just for the country.

“The EFCC has a mandate to investigate financial infractions against anyone, irrespective of political affiliations.

“Linking the President to the investigation of alleged financial infractions by opposition members in the name of politics is totally wrong.

“Whether you are a member of the ruling party or opposition, you are not immune to financial investigation.

“I want to caution members of the opposition parties to stop politicising what the EFCC is doing and prove their innocence, if any.

“President Tinubu is a man of honour and integrity, and he will not compromise his ideals in the name of politics. So, it is no longer business as usual,” he said.

According to him, there is no room for graft under the Tinubu administration.

