Stockbrokers visit: Ellah Lakes outlines growth path, profitability

L-R: Philip Anegbe, Assistant Vice President, Cardinalstone Securities Limited; Ajibola.Afolabi, Vice President , Kedari Capital Ltd; Akeem Oyawale, Managing Director, Marble capital Ltd; Bamidele Abdul, Managing Director, Golden Securities Limited; Chuka Mordi, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ellah Lakes Plc; Muyiwa Adeyemi; Managing Director, Atlas Portfolio Ltd.; Imeh Umana , Senior Manager, MBC Securities Ltd.; Chimera Ndubuisi – UCML Securities; Habeeb Amole, Executive Director, WCM Capital Ltd and Layi Olaleru, Executive Director, CSL Stockbrokers Ltd. during facility visit of Stockbrokers to Ellah Lakes’ factory in Edo State.

By Peter Egwuatu

Ellah Lakes Plc has announced key expansion plans, aimed at enhancing operational capacity and driving long-term value creation, during a recent tour of stockbrokers to the company’s flagship plant in Edo State.

As part of a fact-finding mission aimed at assessing developments within the factories of listed companies in the real sector, for enhanced investment advisory, some senior stockbrokers recently visited Ellah Lakes’ plant in Edo State.

The Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Chuka Mordi, explained that the company had mapped out a number of projects to boost its earnings on sustainable basis:

“ In 2026, the company plans to plant an additional 1,500 hectares of oil palm, install a Palm Kernel Oil (PKO) mill, and allocate 100 hectares for livestock activities. This will bring all our land holdings in Iguelaba into active production and enable full capacity utilisation of our Crude Palm Oil (CPO) mill.

“ We are currently building up our stock of seedlings to ensure uninterrupted operations. We are also exploring similar forward-planning strategies across other areas of our operations while working to optimise efficiency and productivity”, he stated.

According to him, the Company’s primary focus is on delivering sustainable value to shareholders and stakeholders, saying “ ultimately , the company’s share price will reflect the confidence and perspective of the investing public”.

Speaking on the outlook for the oil palm sector and its derivative markets over the next five years, he said: “ We are optimistic that growing population will continue to drive demand, while existing supply gaps are creating significant opportunities for investment and expansion, benefitting industry players, the broader market, and the national economy

“ We are committed to aligning with global best practices and adhering to international standards. The Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO) provides a benchmark for sustainable palm oil production, including community welfare, labour rights, and environmental stewardship. As the gold standard in our industry, it serves as a vital framework through which we assess and improve our operations.

“ Over the past few years, Ellah Lakes has made significant investments, which we believe the market has acknowledged. We are now on the path to becoming cashflow positive. Once this milestone is achieved, our top priority will be the distribution of dividends to our shareholders.

“ We shall continue to advocate for a stable macroeconomic environment and the development of critical infrastructure, particularly in the areas of roads and power as these are essential for optimising operations and enabling long-term growth. With these in place, we are confident that the real sector can truly thrive.”

Commenting , Executive Director, WCM Capital, Habeeb Amole, who spoke on behalf of the stockbrokers , commended the Board and Management of Ellah Lakes for the significant progress in land acquisition, palm plantation development, and nursery establishment.

“ The board composition of this company is featuring young visionary leaders and this signals ambition and growth potential.

For long-term investors looking to build a portfolio, this company offers significant growth prospects, especially when considering its current valuation and ambitious plans. Speculators may also benefit from the ongoing positive trends in the stock market” he said.