STEM Africa Fest: IHS Nigeria inspires over 500 children, educators in tech, innovation

From left: Suleman Ibrahim – Manager, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria Limited; Olufunso Adeolu – Manager, Corporate Communications, IHS Nigeria Limited; Jadesola Adedeji – Convener of STEM Africa Fest and Co-founder, STEM METS; Temi Kolawole – MD/CEO, Ilorin Innovation Hub; Dr. Lawal Olalekan Olohungbebe – the Commissioner of the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development in Kwara State; Dr Adetola Ariyike Salau -the special adviser on Education to the Government of Kwara State; Iyabo Umar-Lawal -Senior Manager, Information Technology, IHS Nigeria Limited.

By Efe Onodjae

More than 500 students and educators from public and private schools across Kwara State gathered at the Ilorin Innovation Hub for two days of immersive STEM and AI-based learning.

The event, proudly sponsored by IHS Nigeria Ltd in collaboration with STEAM UP Kwara and the Kwara State Government, showcased a wide range of interactive experiences—from Artificial Intelligence to Robotics, Drone Technology, Coding, 3D Printing, Virtual Reality, and science experiments—designed to spark curiosity and equip the next generation with future-ready skills.

Held under the theme “AI for Good,” the 2025 edition of the festival marked the 8th city to host the pan-African initiative, and its impact was clear: young minds left inspired, teachers were empowered, and communities were energized with possibilities.

Dr. Adetola Salau, Special Adviser on STEM Education and Corporate Sector Engagement to the Honourable Minister of Educationand the convener of STEAM UP Kwara, stated that “This festival demonstrates how innovation and education can come together to create opportunity. It’s more than just an event—it’s a launchpad for transformation”.

Titilope Oguntuga, Director, Sustainability, IHS Nigeria added, “At IHS Nigeria, we are constantly supporting innovation and the development of Nigeria’s digital economy. From using AI to assist the visually impaired, to improving healthcare and education—our children must be active contributors to the development of technology, not just consumers in this evolving digital economy.”

During the training, Ejemen Okojie, Director, Human Resources, IHS Nigeria emphasized that initiatives like this is at the core of IHS’s core values as it continues to promote innovation, education and economic growth in Nigeria.

Day One (24th July) focused on a Mini AI Bootcamp and a STEM Teacher Training session. Over 100 students explored practical applications of Artificial Intelligence, while 100 educators were trained on integrating STEM into everyday classroom learning. The STEM Teacher training focused on transdisciplinary teaching, the use of everyday materials for hands-on activities, and practical feedback strategies that promote deep engagement.

Day Two of the event,held on the 26th July saw the full festival in motion, with more than 20 interactive booths, workshops, panel sessions, and showcases welcoming over 500 students and teachers.

Key dignitaries included Dr. Lawal Olalekan Olohungbebe, Kwara State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, and Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, producer of Nigeria’s first AI-powered animation film, Makemation, who spoke at the event’s Fireside Chat.

“We believe the future of Africa is rooted in what we do with our children today,” said Jadesola Adedeji, co-organiser of STEM Africa Fest and founder of STEM METS. “This festival is about equipping them with the tools and mindset to thrive in a world shaped by technology.”

As part of its commitment to digital inclusion, IHS Nigeria Ltd donated free routers with one-year data subscriptions to all participating public schools, ensuring access to online learning long after the event. The festival also celebrated student excellence and engagement: Akande Destiny of Chapel School emerged winner of the 9ijakids AI Quiz Corner, taking home a cash prize of ¦ 100,000, while Olabode Ire Oluwa from Ivy Hill School won a brand-new tablet in the raffle draw—one of several exciting prizes awarded on the day.

Teachers and school leaders lauded the festival for its relevance and impact.

“It was deeply engaging and lit a spark in our students,” said Abubakar Wahab, a teacher at Sango Secondary School. “We’re especially grateful to IHS Nigeria for the routers. They’ve not only brought the internet to our school but opened the door to a world of knowledge.”

With editions already held in Lagos, Accra, Freetown, Lusaka, Kigali, Nairobi, Abuja and now Ilorin, STEM Africa Fest continues to grow as a leading force in building Africa’s future workforce.

Beyond the annual event, STEM Africa Fest serves as a strategic implementation partner, helping corporates and governments roll out impactful, scalable STEM education initiatives—from curriculum development and AI training to teacher empowerment and nationwide competitions.