States vs DISCOs: Commissioners accuse EEDC of reducing power supply in Enugu

By Udeme Akpan

ENUGU— THE Forum for Commissioners of Power and Energy in Nigeria, FOCPEN, yesterday, condemned the ongoing power outages in Enugu State, attributable to a deliberate action by the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC, EEDC, to reduce supply in the state.

EEDC based its decision on the recent tariff order issued to its subsidiary company, MainPower Electricity Distribution Limited, by the Enugu Electricity Regulatory Commission, which reduced Band A electricity tariffs from N209/kwh to N160/kwh effective from August 1, 2025.

The forum, in a statement, said: “FOCPEN views this unilateral action by EEDC not merely as a regulatory dispute with the Regulator, but as a declaration of war on the good people of Enugu State by EEDC. FOCPEN wishes to state that EEDC’s reckless action is a grave violation of its license obligations under existing national electricity regulations. EEDC’s action is also a clear demonstration of the flawed privatisation process that has empowered private investors of DisCos to deprive citizens of essential electricity services with impunity.

“FOCPEN wishes to state unequivocally that if MainPower or EEDC believe the tariff as set by the Regulator is inadequate, the appropriate and legal path is to seek a review through established regulatory processes. To resort to an arbitrary disconnection or reduction of power by up to 50% to a state, smacks of blackmail by EEDC.

“EEDC’s action also portends grave danger for consumer rights in the NESI, and undermines the ongoing implementation of State Electricity Markets, SEM. Furthermore, it exposes the alarming market power of DisCos to hold electricity regulators at sub-national and at the federal level, to ransom. EEDC’s action sets a dangerous precedent for other DisCos to undermine the successful implementation of the Electricity Act 2023 and decentralization of electricity regulations.

“FOCPEN calls on the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, to immediately call EEDC to order. NERC, as the current regulator of EEDC, must investigate this matter thoroughly and sanction this unacceptable action by EEDC, which FOCPEN believes has no regulatory approval from NERC.”

However, to prevent such reckless action by a Distribution Licensee from happening again, FOCPEN urged the Minister of Power, Chief Bayo Adelabu, “to immediately intervene and prevail upon NERC and EEDC to reverse the power cuts and restore electricity to the people of Enugu State.”

It stated: “As the chief policy maker for the sector, the Minister must take decisive action to stop the lawlessness by DisCos who can arbitrarily and without consequence deprive citizens of electricity.

“NERC must develop appropriate regulations that would allow SubCos enter into bilateral contracts with GenCos to procure wholesale power from the national grid. Such regulation may include a mandate for NBET to enter into direct or interim Power Purchase Agreements, PPAs, with SubCos. The current arrangement, where SubCos receive power through their HoldCos is an anti-competitive practice that limits their operational autonomy within SEMs and creates a potential for abuse, as evidenced by the current crisis.

“NERC must sanction EEDC for its actions. The Commission must prove that it has the teeth to regulate the NESI as the apex regulator and protect consumers from the tyranny of powerful Successor DisCos HoldCos that are currently its licensees.

“FOCPEN will continue to monitor the situation closely and will not hesitate to take further action to ensure the rights of consumers within SEMs are protected. FOCPEN stands in solidarity with the people of Enugu State and call on all relevant authorities to address this crisis with the urgency it deserves.”