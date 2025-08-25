State Creation: Columnist urges focus on Anioma, warns against frivolous agitations

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

ABUJA — Veteran columnist and political analyst, Amanze Obi, has called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to prioritise balance in the number of states across Nigeria’s geopolitical zones, cautioning against what he described as weak and poorly prepared agitations for state creation.

Writing in his weekly column Broken Tongues, Obi argued that only a few of the current demands for new states deserve serious consideration, while many lack proper consultation, boundary delineation, and community support.

He cited the agitation for the proposed Orlu, later renamed Anim State, to be carved out of parts of Imo, Anambra, and Abia States. According to him, the promoters have not clearly defined boundaries or adequately engaged the affected communities.

“The canvassers for the new state should focus on the ten local government areas of Orlu zone and leave Ohaji/Egbema and parts of Oguta LGAs out of it. These communities have long expressed disinterest in the proposal and should not be included,” Obi wrote, noting that some of the affected communities had petitioned the National Assembly to reject their inclusion.

He stressed that consent, not compulsion, should guide any state creation process, warning that attempts to draw in unwilling communities could weaken otherwise genuine agitations.

As a way forward, Obi urged President Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the National Assembly to address the imbalance in the South East, which currently has five states compared to six in most other zones, by creating Anioma State and aligning it with the region.

“Anioma merits this treatment because those behind it have organised their agitation well, including its grouping as a South East state. If the presidency and the legislature grant Anioma this recognition, they would have succeeded in correcting a historical imbalance,” he said.

According to Obi, such a move would not only promote fairness but also help heal political wounds, ease tensions, and provide a model for credible and well-prepared state creation efforts.

He added that state creation should be guided by unity, fairness, and collective progress rather than expansionist motives.