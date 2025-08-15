Starfield College boss, Eigbe, says thanksgiving is path to greater blessings

By Efe Onodjae

It was a day of celebration, gratitude, and solemn reflection as Starfield College, Fagba, Lagos held its graduation ceremony, with the Director of Studies, Mr. Chris Eigbe, calling on students, parents, and the school community to cultivate a lifestyle of thanksgiving to God as a key to unlocking more blessings.

Addressing the gathering, Eigbe recounted the challenges faced during the academic year, including harsh economic conditions and examination-related setbacks, but noted that perseverance, divine intervention, and collective effort brought about victory.

“When the year began, inflation was at an all-time high, prices were soaring, and even the release of examination results created panic,” he said. “But God humbled those who sought to frustrate our students, and today, they are smiling again. Our HODs made the impossible possible, and we give glory to God.”

The Director commended parents for their resilience and unwavering support, stressing that their sacrifices have paved the way for the students’ success. He also appreciated the dedication of the teaching staff, assuring them that “their labour will never be in vain.”

To the graduating students, Eigbe urged them to carry forward the mindset that challenges are stepping stones to greatness, while always seeking divine guidance in their future endeavours.

The event also featured a sermon by Pastor Moses Lucky Ogadi of Christ Elect Pentecostal Church, who underscored the spiritual power of thanksgiving.

Pastor Ogadi stated: “Thanksgiving attracts God’s presence, provokes blessings, and strengthens our relationship with Him. When you praise God, you magnify Him above your problems, and He takes over your battles.”

He cited biblical examples, including King Jehoshaphat’s victory through praise and the miracle of the loaves of bread and fishes, emphasising that gratitude for what God has done positions believers for greater miracles.

Pastor Ogadi further warned against taking God’s blessings for granted, recalling the story of the ten lepers healed by Jesus, where only one returned to give thanks and received complete restoration.

The ceremony ended with collective praise, prayers for the graduates’ future success, and a resounding shout of “Glory be to God” from the entire school community.