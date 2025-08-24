Stakeholders seek unified push to unlock Nigeria’s content and cloud potential

By Juliet Umeh

To sustain the growth already achieved in the telecom sector, key players have called for stronger collaboration.

Industry leaders from the Internet Exchange Point of Nigeria, IXPN, Rack Centre, Open Access Data Centres, and Equinix made the call at the 15th Africa Peering and Interconnection Forum, AfPIF.

They urged a collective push to localize content, interconnect networks, and future-proof Africa’s data infrastructure.

Meta’s Edge Strategy Manager, Ben Ryall, highlighted the opportunity: “Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, with a youthful population hungry for content. There’s a clear split between enterprise users and content-hungry youth, that creates real space for local CDNs and delivery strategies.”

Yet, the economics remain uneven. While transit in Lagos can cost as low as $1 per Mbps, costs in other regions still hover around $30. IXPN CEO, Muhammed Rudman, recalled: “We reached out to Netflix in 2007. They didn’t see the ROI. Today they’ve landed traffic in Lagos thanks to subsea capacity, but the pricing outside Lagos is still a barrier.”

Rudman added that caching in Lagos alone does not solve the latency problem:

“Users in Kano still suffer.”

Open Access Data Centres CEO, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, called for localized business models: “Africa’s informal economy thrives on sachet pricing. If we offer daily or weekly access, we’ll meet users where they are.”

He further emphasized the evolving role of colocation providers:

“We’re not just building racks, we’re building ecosystems. Our Kinshasa facility was designed to enable peering from day one.”

Fiber fragility also remains a threat. Nigeria experienced 13,000 fiber cuts in just 18 months. MTN currently operates over 25,000km of fiber, while the government targets 90,000km.

“That’s triple the fiber, triple the risk,” Rudman warned. He also noted that mobile network operators must begin peering outside Lagos to extend the benefits of interconnection nationwide.

During a related panel on data centers, Rack Centre CEO, Lars Johannisson, underscored that interconnection is the missing link:

“We need more IXPs and better ecosystems. You can’t localize traffic without it.”

Equinix West Africa MD, Wole Abu, agreed: “Everyone wants to follow the money, and right now, the demand for data is skyrocketing.”

Africa’s data center boom was framed not just as an infrastructure story but as a policy and ecosystem imperative.

“We hold 18 percent of the global population but just 4 percent of global GDP. To close the digital gap, we must close the prosperity gap,” Dr. Coker said.

Regulatory progress, such as tax incentives and clearer licensing, was hailed as a tailwind, but panelists stressed that hyperscaler investment must be matched with improved local interconnection and carrier-neutral platforms.

Dr. Krish Ranganath of Africa Data Centres affirmed the region’s readiness for AI workloads: “The new facilities being built here are Tier III and IV, global standard, and AI-ready.”

But there is a catch. Ikechukwu Nnamani of Digital Realty noted:

“It’s a classic chicken-and-egg. The ecosystem won’t scale until the investment comes, and the investment won’t come until the ecosystem matures.”

The bottom line, echoed across both panels, was clear: the future of content delivery, AI readiness, and digital competitiveness in Nigeria depends not just on megawatts and fiber miles — but on trust, co-investment, and alignment across the digital stack.

The 15th AfPIF was co-hosted by IXPN, Rack Centre, and AF-CIX (DE-CIX) from August 19–21, 2025, in Lagos.