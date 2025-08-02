Stakeholders push for integration of uterine health into Nigeria’s reproductive health frameworks

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Major stakeholders in Nigeria’s health sector have called for the integration of uterine health services into existing reproductive and maternal health frameworks, emphasizing the need for early detection, improved treatment, public awareness, and policy reform.

Speaking at the Strategic Roundtable on Uterine Health in Nigeria, held in Abuja on Thursday, participants urged the development of a National Uterine Health Strategy that would prioritise early screening, treatment, research, and training of primary healthcare providers to manage uterine conditions such as fibroids, endometriosis, adenomyosis, and cervical cancer.

The high-level meeting, themed “Elevating Uterine Health as a National Priority,” was convened by the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare in partnership with White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria and Youterus Health.

In her opening remarks, Dr. Binyerem Ukaire, Director and Head of Family Health at the Federal Ministry of Health, stressed the urgency of rethinking women’s health beyond pregnancy and childbirth.

“We need to begin to reconsider our approach to women’s health—from girlhood to menopause and beyond,” she said. “Uterine health lies at the core of a woman’s wellbeing and must be given national attention.”

Julie Otieno, Chief Operating Officer at Youterus Health, described the event as “pivotal,” noting that uterine health has long been sidelined despite affecting millions of women.

“By bringing people together here, we are declaring uterine health a national priority,” Otieno said.

Mrs. Uju Anwuka, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health, represented by Mr. Augustine Akpaku, echoed the need for national commitment, urging all stakeholders and government bodies to align with the initiative.

Dr. Nana Chidi Emmanuel, Board Chair of White Ribbon Alliance Nigeria, decried the physical, mental, and emotional burden women endure due to untreated uterine health issues.

“Whether single or married, many women are suffering silently. Prioritising uterine health is crucial to advancing reproductive rights and national development,” she said.

She added that reproductive health challenges such as fibroids, endometriosis, and polycystic ovarian syndrome are common yet underdiagnosed and poorly treated due to stigma, high treatment costs, and lack of awareness.

The roundtable brought together medical experts, policymakers, civil society organisations, international NGOs, and women living with uterine health conditions. Discussions focused on building a multi-sectoral roadmap for improving diagnosis, treatment, awareness, and policy support across Nigeria.

Key Recommendations: Development of a National Uterine Health Strategy, Training of primary healthcare providers to identify and manage uterine conditions, Inclusion of uterine health in health workers’ curriculum and school education, Establishment of subsidised treatment programmes for low-income women, Promotion of public-private partnerships to fund interventions, Increased investment in reproductive health research and service delivery and Creation of a national uterine health registry and support for nationwide epidemiological studies.

Participants also stressed the need for public education campaigns, engaging traditional and religious leaders to dispel myths and promote accurate information on uterine health.

The event marks a significant step forward in addressing one of the most neglected aspects of women’s health. Stakeholders expressed optimism that the roundtable’s outcomes would shape future health policies and catalyse tangible actions.

“A thriving woman means a thriving nation,” said Dr. Ukaire. “The time to prioritise uterine health is now.”