Stakeholders explore options for strengthening trade in Africa at US forum

By Nnasom David

African leaders, diplomats, and business figures gathered in Washington DC from July 18–19 for the African Ambassadors Economic Forum, where discussions focused on strengthening trade and leadership across the continent.

The two-day event, held at the Westin Crystal City Hotel and organised by the Global Initiative for the Advancement of Africa (GIAA), brought together a range of global figures to explore Africa’s economic future and international partnerships.

Dr. Utchay Odims, who led the forum, called on African leaders to prioritise trade and governance as tools for sustainable development. He emphasised that Africa possesses the resources—both natural and human—but needs strategic partnerships to fully harness its potential.

“Africa doesn’t need aid; it needs value-added trade,” Dr. Odims said, urging a shift from dependency on foreign assistance to self-driven economic transformation. He also stressed the importance of leadership, saying, “Everything rises and falls on leadership.”

Dr. Odims appealed to African Americans and the wider diaspora to deepen engagement with the continent, not just culturally but through active economic participation and investment.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, in a virtual address, acknowledged Africa’s economic potential but pointed to mismanagement as a major hurdle. His office was represented at the event by Shaffiou Assoumanou, Director of Strategic Relations.

Nigeria’s Consul General in New York, Ambassador Abubakar Jidda, encouraged the diaspora to move beyond remittances and invest in African businesses to drive long-term development.

Other participants included Ahunna Eziakonwa of the United Nations Development Programme, European Parliament member Petr Bystron, African Union Ambassador Hilda Suka-Mafudze, and media entrepreneur Armstrong Williams. Representatives from diplomatic missions, international agencies, and local U.S. governments also attended.

The forum served as a platform for policy discussions, trade collaborations, and calls for inclusive economic strategies aimed at positioning Africa for global relevance.