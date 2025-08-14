Stakeholders divided over conduct of LG polls

Stakeholders have expressed divergent views over the conduct of the local government elections held in July.

This was the highlight of a special broadcast titled “Inside Lagos Politics – The Fallout of the Local Government Elections,” hosted by News Central TV which brought together political party chairmen, stakeholders, security personnel, and analysts to dissect the controversial electoral process.

The broadcast featured representatives from various political parties who expressed strong reservations about the conduct of the local government elections.

In response, Nelson Ekujumi, a respected political analyst and leader of a civil society organisation, provided a nuanced perspective. He emphasised the need for greater enlightenment among opponents of the ruling party regarding the operations and constitutional framework governing elections. According to Ekujumi, a better understanding is essential to dispel misinformation and foster constructive engagement in the democratic process.

Countering the criticisms, Police Public Relations Officer Benjamin Hundeyin assured viewers that the elections were conducted with 90% success. He clarified that only isolated incidents of malpractice were escalated and addressed, underscoring the overall security and integrity of the electoral exercise.

The Managing Director of News Central, Mr Kayode Akintemi, reaffirmed News Central’s commitment to delivering unbiased, insightful news and facilitating balanced discussions on matters of public interest. Mr Akintemi stressed that invitations were sent to the ruling party and the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) for replies on the allegations made by the opposition.

Inside Lagos Politics – The Fallout of the Local Government Elections aired exclusively on News Central TV, providing viewers with an in-depth forum where diverse voices engaged candidly on the pressing political issues affecting Lagos.