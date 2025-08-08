Stakeholders call for rebirth of African cultural norms to inspire future generations in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru

Stakeholders in the revitalisation of African languages, have emphasised the urgent need for Africans, particularly the Yoruba, to celebrate their heritage and honour their narratives, thereby instilling pride in future generations.

The insights emerged yesterday, during the 7th Art Competition and Inter-Schools Talent Hunt Exhibition, organised by Olaide Turner-Moyet at the National Museum of Unity, Alesinloye, Ibadan.

While addressing the gathering, Turner-Moyet remarked that, “Our roots are the bedrock of our identity, and it is imperative that we honour our stories.Only then can we inspire the next generation of artists, thinkers, and leaders.”

She further asserted that, “The future of Africa is not a distant dream; it is now. Young talents must seize their future with both hands.”

Discussing the event’s theme, “My African Roots: My Pride,” she explained that it stemmed from a vision of bridging creativity with purpose.

“This platform serves as fertile ground where self-awareness intersects with skill-building, where artistic expression meets cultural education, and where the seeds of leadership are sown through imagination and dialogue,” she elaborated.

Turner-Moyet further highlighted the transformative power of the arts in shaping identities and communities, adding that, “Art is not merely an expression; it is a catalyst for change.”

“By engaging our youths in creative pursuits, we equip them with the tools to articulate their experiences and aspirations. This is essential for personal growth and societal development.”

She encouraged participants to harness their creativity as a means of storytelling that reflects their unique journeys and the rich tapestry of African culture.

Turner-Moyet urged collaboration among artists, educators, and cultural institutions to create a robust framework for nurturing talent.

“We must work together to build a supportive ecosystem that allows creativity to flourish. This is not just about individual achievement; it is about collective progress.”

“By pooling our resources and knowledge, we can pave the way for a vibrant cultural renaissance that inspires generations to come,” she said.

Speaking, Zonal Director (Southwest) and Curator, National Museum of Unity, Aleshinloye, Ibadan, Mrs Oriyomi Pamela Otuka, represented by Assistant Director of the Museum, Mr. Rufus Olayemi, called on parents and government to encourage indigenous language speaking and culture for a global identity.

In his remarks, one of the guest lecturers, a Professor of Arts and Dance, Prof. Tunde Odunlade called on Nigerians worldwide to unite in preserving the nation’s arts and culture.

He stated, “We cannot afford to let our rich cultural heritage fade into obscurity. Wisdom resides within our traditions.”

Odunlade, who spoke on the lecture titled, “Developing Arts Language and Institutions,” cited the Caribbean and the holy land of Mecca as examples of regions leveraging their cultural assets for economic gains.

He urged the government to create an enabling environment for talented youths to flourish, asserting that, “The youths represent the future. We must provide them with the right education to nurture our nation’s roots, arts, and culture.”

Prof. Odunlade also underscored the role of arts education in fostering a deeper appreciation of cultural heritage.

“Incorporating traditional art forms into the curriculum is vital. This not only preserves our rich history but also empowers students to express their identities confidently.”

“When young people understand and value their culture, they become ambassadors of that heritage, carrying it forward into the future,” Odunlade asserted.

He called for educational reforms that prioritise cultural education, emphasising its importance in building a cohesive society.

Odunlade urged local communities to actively participate in cultural initiatives, highlighting that grassroots involvement is crucial for the sustainability of artistic traditions.

“Communities must take ownership of their cultural narratives. By hosting local events and supporting emerging artists, we can create a vibrant cultural landscape that resonates with all.”

“This is where true empowerment lies, when individuals feel a sense of belonging and pride in their cultural identities,” he posited.

On his part during his lecture, the Assistant Director, Medical Social Services, University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, Mr. Olagunju Adelayo, urged parents to closely monitor their children’s educational journeys.

“We must reinstate moral instruction in the school curriculum,” he suggested.

The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in the state, Segun Olayiwola, who was represented by the Registrar (Exams) in the ministry, Mr. Johnson Awodeji, also spoke at the event, highlighting the abundance of talent in Nigeria, particularly within Oyo State.

He encouraged leaders to harness these potentials to ensure that the skills of the youths do not go to waste.

The event concluded with the presentation of awards to schools excelling in Music, Drama, Virtual Art, Mime, and Dance competitions.

Notable winners included Lead City International School, St. Louis Grammar School, Bodija International College (both Senior and Junior categories), Quiblah International School, Community High School, Iseyin and Community High School, Samonda, Ibadan.

