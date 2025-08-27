Stakeholders advocate climate-resilient transport at CIoTA N/Central conference

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – Stakeholders in Nigeria’s transport sector have called for urgent reforms to build climate-resilient infrastructure capable of driving sustainable economic development in the country.

The call was made on Wednesday in Jos, Plateau State during the North Central Conference of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administrators of Nigeria (CIOTA), which drew participants from across the region.

In a keynote address, Professor Ibrahim Choji of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) outlined key recommendations for transforming the transport sector in the country, stressing the need to integrate climate resilience into transport planning and design.

He said Nigeria must act decisively to secure its transport systems from the growing threats of climate change.

“From roads to railways and inland waterways, our infrastructure must reflect modern realities. This requires research and development, partnerships, adoption of local materials, and community monitoring systems,” Choji said.

He proposed time-bound strategies, including the creation of a Climate Risk Assessment Unit by 2026, development of flood risk maps by 2027, and restoration of wetlands to curb flooding by 2028.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented at the opening ceremony by the Head of Service, Stephen Godongs, stated the transformative role of transport in promoting peace and prosperity, emphasizing that Plateau State was committed to prioritizing transport infrastructure, noting that an efficient system drives trade, tourism, integration, and job creation.

“For us in Plateau, the transformation of transport infrastructure is not just about development, but about securing peace and unlocking our economic potential. A well-connected Plateau is a prosperous Plateau,” the Governor said.

He praised CIoTA for consistently advocating professionalism in transport administration and urged participants to move beyond identifying challenges to designing sustainable solutions.

The Plateau State Commissioner for Transport, Jatau Gyang, in his remarks, highlighted ongoing reforms under the Mutfwang administration saying that roads across the three senatorial zones are being rehabilitated, while the State has introduced urban transport reforms through the Plateau Express Service Limited.

Gyang also announced that plans are underway to expand subsidized mass transit services to all 17 local governments, as well as government efforts to modernize operations through smart ticketing systems, fleet tracking technologies, and a policy framework aligned with the newly signed National Transport Policy.

“In partnership with the Nigerian Railway Corporation, we have revived the Jos metropolitan mass train services, and we recently signed an MoU with FAAN for the expansion of Yakubu Gowon Airport into a cargo airport. This will ease the export of Plateau’s agricultural produce,” he said.

The Commissioner commended CIoTA’s role in professionalizing the sector and pledged the State’s readiness to collaborate with stakeholders in building a safe, accessible, and resilient transport network.

Also speaking, Segun Obayendo, the President/Chairman of Council of CIoTA reiterated Institute’s commitment to policy advocacy, ethical standards, and capacity building.

He said the North Central Conference held in collaboration with the Plateau State government provided a platform for dialogue between policymakers, professionals, and investors in advancing transport solutions that are inclusive and sustainable.

Participants at the event, which attracted stakeholders from the transport sector across the zone, engaged in robust deliberations on policy frameworks, innovations, and collaborative strategies for elevating transport administration and infrastructure.

In his closing appeal, Professor Choji reiterated the urgency of action: “Climate change is already reshaping our infrastructure landscape. Governments, researchers, private sector partners, and local communities must work together to build a climate-secure Nigeria.”

The three days conference also saw the the Niger State Commissioner for Transport, Hadiza Kuta, and others resolving to pursue reforms that will not only modernize transport systems in the North Central region but also set a template for national development.