SPLN: Stakeholders advocate new generation of values-driven leaders

The Director of the Public Leaders Network (SPLN) of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG), Arinola Oloko, has said the network is addressing Africa’s leadership gaps in values, competence, and capacity by nurturing a new generation of political leaders committed to the public good.

Oloko explained that the SPLN is a leadership ecosystem designed to sustain, amplify, and activate the values taught at the SPPG. According to her, the network ensures that the journey of emerging leaders goes beyond the classroom by providing a platform, community, and accountability structures that translate knowledge into political influence and governance outcomes.

She noted that the network’s impact is already visible, with 18 SPPG graduates contesting elections for positions ranging from Governor, Senate, and House of Representatives to local offices such as Council Chair and Councillor. Lagos and Ogun, she added, have produced the highest number of candidates, reflecting a growing demand for ethical leadership in Nigeria.

Oloko further disclosed that 21 graduates have been appointed into public office—19 in Nigeria and two in Senegal—serving in strategic roles as Commissioners, Special Advisers, Senior Assistants to Governors, and officials in ministries covering trade, industry, and citizens’ rights. States such as Anambra, Delta, Lagos, and Ogun are already benefiting from their values-based approach to governance.

She stressed that the strength of the SPLN lies in its collective spirit, saying: “When leaders connect, they build resilience, share strategies, and hold each other accountable, turning isolated acts of leadership into a wave of transformation capable of disrupting Africa’s governance trajectory.”

The upcoming Global Launch of the SPLN, scheduled for August 21, 2025, will feature speakers including Prof. Jeffrey Sachs, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, Frank Nweke II, Alero Ayida-Otobo, and Adeola Azeez, and will spotlight the network’s role in shaping Africa’s future and promoting good governance across the continent.