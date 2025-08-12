Spinal cord injury patient seeks N3.5m for life-saving surgery

By Rosemary Iwunze

For Bright Chilaka, his wife Ijeoma, and their daughter Chizaram, Sunday, June 29, 2025, began like any other peaceful day, but by evening, their lives took a tragic turn.

A devastating road crash on his way to a church activity in Oshodi left Bright critically injured and bedridden, Several passengers died in the incident, and although 41-year-old Bright who was escaped with his life, he suffered a spinal cord injury and is currently fighting not just for his health, but his future.

“I still can’t believe what happened; we were just living our normal life. He went out for prayers, and now he’s lying helpless in a hospital bed. Doctors say if the surgery isn’t done soon, he might never walk again,” said Ijeoma, her voice fraught with emotion.

Bright was admitted to the National Orthopaedic Hospital, Igbobi, Lagos on June 30, and has been receiving minimal treatment in the Male Ward E, Spinal Cord Unit. Medical scans, including two x-rays, confirmed a critical shift in his neck bone.An urgent spinal surgery is required to correct the dislocation and prevent permanent paralysis.

The family is faced with an overwhelming financial burden, they need N3.5 million to proceed with the surgery; N2.5 million as deposit and N1 million to cover medications and recovery support.

“Since he was admitted, no significant treatment has been administered done except for painkillers. The hospital won’t proceed without the deposit, and we simply don’t have that kind of money,” Ijeoma explained.

Bright, who hails from Otulu Omuma in Imo State is described by friends and family as humble and hardworking, but now lies helplessly on a hospital bed immobile, in pain, and hoping for a miracle.

Doctors say time is of the essence, the longer the surgery is delayed, the higher the risk of permanent paralysis.

If you are touched by Bright’s plight, please send your donations to: Zenith Bank 2218664328, Ijeoma H. Chilaka; ECO Bank 3461002049, Ijeoma H. Chilaka or reach the family via phone at 08034453199.