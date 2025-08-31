Soyinka, Cardoso back Nigeria-Brazil cultural renaissance

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Yemi Cardoso, have called for a deeper Nigeria-Brazil cultural renaissance for the cultural and economic benefit of both nations.

‎

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo made the call during a landmark cultural and heritage event held in the Legislative Chambers of Brasília, on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s state visit to Brazil.

‎

‎Soyinka lauded Presidents Tinubu and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva for their strong commitment to strengthening ties between Africa and its diaspora through cultural exchange.

‎

‎He urged greater involvement from all stakeholders to ensure the process is seamless, enriching, and a driver of economic growth.

‎

‎NAN reports that the event served as a platform for Soyinka to spotlight his ‘Return to Africa project’, an initiative symbolising spiritual and cultural reconnection with Africa.

‎

‎The project traces the transatlantic slave trade route, ending at the symbolic “Point of No Return” in Badagry, Nigeria.

‎

‎“It is a symbolic Return,” Soyinka said. “Not about physically going back, but spiritually reconnecting with our African heritage, highlighting the resilience and strength of the African people.”

‎

‎CBN Governor Yemi Cardoso told NAN that the visit was a strategic moment for cultural diplomacy and economic cooperation, especially through private sector involvement.

‎

‎Cardoso, an Afro-Brazilian descendant, highlighted the importance of direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil in strengthening cultural ties.

‎

‎“As an Afro-Brazilian descendant, I take great pride in this moment of connection and mixing of peoples.”

‎

‎“This state visit and the signature of MOUs have reinforced the importance of collaboration between Brazil and Nigeria,” Cardoso said.

‎

‎“President Lula mentioned how trade has dropped between us and stressed the urgency to reverse that,” he added.

‎

‎The CBN governor highlighted the similarities between both countries and his childhood experience travelling to Brazil.

‎

‎

‎He also encouraged Brazilians visiting Nigeria to leverage ongoing banking reforms that simplify cross-border transactions and investments.

‎

‎”I can tell you that Nigerian banks are now building products around the diaspora. Unlike before, it’s now easier to open an account.”

‎

‎”You can do it from your home, it’s now digitalized. They are building products around the IBVN, so you can open an account, you can invest, you can buy things, unlike before. This is great for both countries,” Cardoso said.

Vanguard News