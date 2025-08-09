Sowore vows justice for NYSC member Raye denied certificate after criticising govt

Omoyele Sowore

Human rights advocate and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has decried what he termed “gross injustice” against National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, Rita Uguamaye, popularly known as Raye, after she was denied her discharge certificate last Thursday.

Raye’s ordeal began after a viral video she posted in March criticising President Bola Tinubu’s administration. She claimed NYSC officials pressured her to remove the video.

Sowore said in a post on X on Saturday that he would stand by her in pursuit of justice.

“We had promised to fight for her justice, and that promise remains unbroken,” he wrote.

Sowore praised Raye’s tenacity, crediting her activism for a major win for corps members.

“It was Raye’s courage that pushed the authorities to raise the allowance for her colleagues. We will not abandon her. Her fight is our fight,” he added.

Civil rights organisations condemned the NYSC for asking Raye to delete the video, accusing the corps of attempting to muzzle dissenting voices.

The NYSC Local Government Inspector in Eti-Osa later summoned her to appear at the local office. However, when she arrived with Sowore and her legal team, the official who issued the summons was absent.

On June 18, the matter resurfaced when she was called before a disciplinary panel at the NYSC orientation camp in Iyana Ipaja, Lagos.

Following multiple delays, she was informed that her service year would be extended by two months as punishment — a decision that ultimately prevented her from obtaining her certificate at the end of her initial service period.