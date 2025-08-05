Sowore to meet police Wednesday over undisclosed petition

Omoyele Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, has announced plans to comply with a police summons from the Inspector General of Police Monitoring Unit in Abuja.

In a statement released on Tuesday via WhatsApp, Sowore confirmed that he would appear before the unit on Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Earlier in the day, the Sahara Reporters founder had written to the police unit requesting the content of the petition that triggered the investigation, as well as the identity of the petitioner.

In response, the Monitoring Unit asked Sowore to appear in person for questioning, promising to disclose the petition at that time.

The police response, dated August 5, 2025, was addressed to Sowore’s legal representatives, Tope Temokun Chambers, and signed by the head of the unit, Deputy Commissioner of Police Akin Fakorede.

The letter stated: “I refer to your letter dated August 5, 2025 on the above subject matter and respectfully notify your client Mr. Omoyele Sowore that based on his request for re-scheduling of appointment, a new date August 6, 2025 by 11.30 am has been scheduled for his interview with the Head of IGP Monitoring Unit.

“A copy of the petition, which is the subject matter of police investigation, will be availed to your client physically when he honours the invite, in line with Police Standard Investigation Procedure.”

In his own remarks, Sowore expressed concern over the lack of transparency.

“The IGP Monitoring Unit has scheduled my interview for tomorrow (Wednesday) at 11:00 AM, yet they have refused to provide a copy of the purported petition against me.”

He also raised suspicions about the motives behind the invitation.

“Despite this, I will honour the invitation, but not alone. I will be going with a full house. To all our revolutionary comrades, as always, we move together. Let every freedom fighter, every citizen of conscience, every voice of resistance assemble early tomorrow at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja,” he wrote.