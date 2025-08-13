Sowore leads protest to NYSC HQ over ‘unjust’ treatment of corps member, Ushie Uguamaye

Omoyele Sowore.

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA—Activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, yesterday led a protest to the headquarters of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Abuja, demanding the immediate release of the discharge certificate of Ms. Ushie Rita Uguamaye, a corps member whose service year was allegedly extended unjustly.

The protest followed allegations of political victimisation and abuse of office by NYSC officials, sparking outrage among human rights advocates and legal practitioners.

Addressing the crowd of protesters, Sowore insisted that Ms. Uguamaye had fulfilled her national service and deserved her discharge certificate without delay.

He accused the NYSC of being used as a tool for political retribution and called for accountability within the institution.

During the demonstration, lawyers from Inibehe Effiong Chambers submitted a formal protest letter to the NYSC director-deneral, detailing the alleged victimisation of Ms. Ugumaye who served with State Code Number LA/24B/8325.

The letter, dated August 11, 2025, accused a Local Government Inspector, Ms. Veronica Abela, of deliberately refusing to process Ms. Ugumaye’s biometric clearance in April 2025, allegedly in retaliation for her criticism of the Bola Tinubu-led administration’s policies.

“Our client duly presented herself for the said April 2025 biometric monthly clearance on April 7, 2025. However, her Local Government Inspector, Ms. Veronica Abela, in an act of deliberate and targeted victimisation, refused to screen her,” the letter stated.

The lawyers alleged further that Ms. Ugumaye’s file was seized without cause, adding that she was denied fair hearing before her service year was extended.

The letter read: “This extension of our Client’s service year amounts to denial of her right to fair hearing as enshrined in Section 36 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).’’

The petition also highlighted alleged threats made by Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, who reportedly warned Ms. Ugumaye that she would face an extension of her service year after she criticised government policies.

“The NYSC is established by statute as a neutral, non-partisan institution, and not as an apparatus for political retribution,” the letter emphasised.

Inibehe Effiong, principal counsel at Inibehe Effiong Chambers, warned that failure to address the matter would lead to further action.

“Take notice that failure to comply with our demands will leave our Client with no option but to immediately lodge a formal appeal with the Presidency and seek redress in court,” the letter stated.

The NYSC Director-General Brig-General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, was, however, unavailable to receive the protesters, as he was reportedly away on an assignment.