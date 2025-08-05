South-West PDP ‘ll lead defeat of Tinubu in 2027, says Olaniyi

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Gbenga Hashim-Olawepo Solidarity Movement has affirmed that the South-West region of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will be at the forefront to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

South West Coordinator of the movement, Alh Abass Olaniyi, speaking in a statement released to the press on Tuesday, expressed strong support for the recent position of PDP leaders in the region, who distanced themselves from Minister Nyesom Wike’s endorsement of President Tinubu.

According to Olaniyi, “The South-West PDP has shown clarity, courage, and commitment to the ideals of true opposition. This region will lead the charge to rescue Nigeria’s democracy and defeat President Tinubu in 2027, against the wishes and personal interest of a select few.”

The statement added that,” Wike’s open support for Tinubu does not represent the position of the PDP, describing it as a personal choice that stands in contradiction to the party’s mission and values.”

Alhaji Abass Olaniyi further asserted that the party must now return to its founding principles, with leaders like Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim symbolising the integrity and ideological clarity needed to chart a new course.

“To defeat Tinubu in 2027, PDP must offer what APC doesn’t have. That’s integrity. That’s the principle. And that’s Gbenga Hashim,” Olaniyi said.

He added that attempts to hijack the PDP for selfish purposes had failed, and the tide is now turning in favour of a value-based political rebirth. “Those seeking to exploit the party’s internal challenges for personal gain have failed. Nigerians want something new, something honest. The PDP must be that alternative,”he stressed

Reacting earlier, PDP South-West spokesperson Sanya Atofarati had also slammed Wike’s actions, stating: “Wike is not bigger than the PDP and cannot take unilateral decisions on its behalf. Leaders of the party in the South-West are united in their resolve to ensure Tinubu does not secure a second term and that PDP regains power in 2027.”

Olaniyi also said that,”Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement is a multiparty group with members from PDP, APC, Labor Party etc, all of whom are committed to not only rescuing Nigeria from ignorant, wicked and exploitative governance, but also enthroning visionary leadership with the capacity to reposition the country to its foundational path.”

As the countdown to 2027 begins, the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement asserted that it is mobilising across the South-West and beyond to ensure the PDP emerges as a credible, united, and principled force capable of rescuing Nigeria’s democracy.