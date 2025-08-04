South Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies at 55

South Korean actor Song Young-kyu, best known for his role as Chief Choi in the 2019 hit Extreme Job, has died at the age of 55.

According to multiple reports including Deadline, Variety, and Yonhap News Agency, Song was found dead in a parked car in a residential complex in Yongin, about 25 miles from Seoul, around 8 a.m. on Monday, August 4. He was discovered by an acquaintance.

There were no signs of foul play or a suicide note, authorities told Yonhap.

In June, Song Young-kyu had been involved in a DUI case and was awaiting indictment.

Deadline reported he had driven about three miles with a blood-alcohol level high enough to trigger license revocation.

Following the incident, he was dropped from three projects: dramas The Defects and The Winning Try, as well as a stage adaptation of Shakespeare in Love.

Aside from Extreme Job, Song appeared in Netflix’s Narco-Saints and Disney+’s Big Bet in 2022.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Vanguard News