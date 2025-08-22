South East safer after Simon Ekpa’s arrest, says CDS Musa

Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, says the arrest of pro-Biafran agitator Simon Ekpa in Finland on terrorism-related charges in November 2024 has contributed to improved security in the South East.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Musa confirmed that Ekpa is still being prosecuted by Finnish authorities.

The defence chief added that military operations are ongoing to apprehend Ekpa’s lieutenants across Imo, Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, and Abia states.

On the latest development, Musa said, “He’s still undergoing prosecution in Finland. And so we’re hopeful.”

“When we talked about him, people felt we were just making it up. But since he had been arrested, the Southeast has been getting better.

“So the likes of him, we’re going to go after them wherever they are, and whatever it takes, we’re going to bring them.”

General Musa also announced the recent capture of Ansaru terrorist commanders, describing the development as “a good win for all of us.” He attributed the breakthrough to improved collaboration among the Nigerian Air Force, Army, and Navy, noting that the coordinated efforts have strengthened ongoing counter-terrorism operations.

“That’s why the Ansaru guys, too, are a good win for all of us. There are other ones we are following.

“The other ones that we don’t talk about, we also look at them and pull them out. And I think clearly we’ll do that,” he added.

The CDS further disclosed that the Defence Headquarters is preparing to convene an African Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference aimed at strengthening continental cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

“In order to achieve more, because no nation is an island, we’re also organising our African Chiefs of Defence Staff Conference starting on Monday, where all the Chiefs of Defence Staff in Africa, for the first time, coming to Nigeria for to discuss, because we see that these incidents are not respected anywhere.

“Mozambique is facing issues, Ghana is beginning to face issues, Burkina Faso, Mali, and all other areas. So it’s important that we come together as brothers and sisters, discuss our problems, and provide solutions,” Musa said.