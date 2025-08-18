By Bayo Wahab

Minister of Works, David Umahi, has insisted that all South-East governors are backing President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

The minister made the remark in a video shared by @peopleofebonyi_, Ebonyi 1st Choice News Media on Instagram on Sunday.

In the Instagram post, Umahi said, “All the governors of the South-East are supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second term.”

The former governor of Ebonyi State maintained that when the presidency is zoned to the South-East, he deserves to be at the forefront because of his performance.

“When the presidency comes to the South East, I should be at the forefront because of my performance. God used me to better Ebonyi State, and Tinubu is using me to better the South East,” he said.

Umahi’s declaration comes almost two months after he announced that political leaders in the South-East are planning a summit to declare their support for President Tinubu.

In May, the minister, in a State House documentary packaged to commemorate President Tinubu’s second anniversary, declared that all South-east governors, regardless of their political affiliations, support President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to Umahi, the South-East is witnessing a new wave of federal attention and infrastructure development under President Tinubu.

“The Igbo man is enterprising and blessed with God-given wisdom. What Ndi Igbo seek is fairness, a Nigeria that treats every zone equally. That is what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is doing.

“Before, when I was governor and deputy governor, one of our major concerns in Ebonyi State was the lack of federal presence. But today, nobody remembers that issue anymore. Under President Tinubu, at least four federal projects are ongoing in Ebonyi State,” the minister said.

Vanguard News