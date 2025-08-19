‘South Africa movie industry ahead of Nollywood’ – BBNaija’s Pere Egbi

By Adewale Adesewa

Nigerian actor and Big Brother Naija alumnus, Pere Egbi, has stirred conversations in the film industry after stating that South Africa is ahead of Nollywood in filmmaking, storytelling, and work ethics.



Egbi made the remark in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, August 18, 2025, where he emphasized that Nigeria’s movie industry still has a lot to learn from its South African counterpart



“No offense to my Nollywood colleagues but you see South Africa, they are ahead of us o when it comes to film production, storytelling, filmmaking, work ethics, name it. They are ahead. We need to collaborate,” he wrote.



No offense to my Nollywood colleagues but you see South Africa, they are ahead of us o when it comes to film production, story telling, film making, work ethics, name it. They are ahead. We need to collaborate! — Pere Egbi ✊🏾 (@PereEgbi) August 18, 2025

The actor’s opinion highlights ongoing debates about Nollywood’s global competitiveness. While Nigeria is widely celebrated as the second-largest film producer in the world by volume, critics argue that the industry still struggles with quality production, distribution networks, and international recognition compared to other African players like South Africa.



Pere Egbi, who gained fame as a housemate in the Big Brother Naija “Shine Ya Eye” season, has built a multifaceted career beyond reality TV.

He is an actor, singer and songwriter. On screen, he has starred in international and local productions such as Gem of the Rain Forest, Pound of Flesh, and Blood Vessel.

Vanguard News

