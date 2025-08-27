Soul singer, CHEDDERA teams up with MrBananaboat for ‘Bullion Van’

Rising star Oparah Chidera Tobolaifa, professionally known as CHEDDERA, is quickly carving a unique space for herself in the global Afrobeats scene. Known for her unique vocals that serenade the soul, CHEDDERA blends sultry melodies with rhythmic African grooves, creating a sound that is both deeply rooted and refreshingly modern.

From the bright lights of beauty pageants and commercial modeling at an early age to commanding the mic with effortless elegance, CHEDDERA’s journey has been one of grace, growth, and powerful artistic expression. Her early foray into pageantry and commercial modeling honed not just her poise and confidence, but also her ability to connect with audiences. something that shines through in every note she sings.

Now, CHEDDERA is ready to take things to the next level with her highly anticipated new single, “Bullion Van,” produced by MrBananaboat, a renowned international producer known for crafting genre-blending hits across continents.

The song is expected to deliver CHEDDERA’s signature vocals wrapped in lush production, promising a sonic experience that’s both immersive and addictive.

Having collaborated with top African and international producers, CHEDDERA continues to build a sound that transcends borders, fusing her Nigerian roots with global influences.

With each release, she reaffirms her place as not just an artist to watch, but one destined to leave a lasting imprint on the music industry.

“Bullion Van” drops soon. The world is about to hear more than just a song it’s about to witness a movement led by a voice that cannot be ignored.