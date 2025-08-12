SOS Children’s Villages graduates 500 Youth in Borno’s post-flood recovery program

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

In its efforts to restore hope from the ruins, SOS Children’s Villages, a non-governmental organization

has presented Starter Packs to 500 beneficiaries who have graduated from several months intensive training on its skills acquisition programmes.

These include vocational training, small business management courses, and life skills development, with curricula such as barbing saloon, cap making, shampoo/detergent, Vaseline among others tailored to

the realities of the local economy and post-disaster recovery needs.

This initiative by SOS Children’s Villages aims to implement a targeted post-flood

recovery initiative designed to restore stability, foster resilience, and create sustainable opportunities in the state.

In his welcome address, the Programme Manager of the organization, Adams Suleiman appreciated other partners such as the traditional rulers, the Police and Borno State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, as well as the beneficiaries for the collective roles to achieve such success.

He said, all efforts are being put in place to train and empowerment 350 youths every year from 2025 to 2028 to reach over 1,000 beneficiaries.

His words: “Borno State experienced one of its most severe natural disasters in recent

times. Floods devastated communities, destroying homes, farmlands, and small businesses. Livelihoods were swept away, leaving families in acute distress and young people with limited prospects for the future.

“For many, the path to recovery appeared uncertain and out of reach.

“In response to this crisis, SOS Children’s Villages mobilized its humanitarian expertise and long-standing commitment to the protection and empowerment of vulnerable children, families, and communities.

“Through its Family Strengthening Program in Borno State, SOS Children’s Villages implemented a targeted post-flood recovery initiative designed to restore stability, foster resilience, and create sustainable opportunities.

“Central to this effort is the Entrepreneurship and Employability Training (EET) Program, a structured intervention aimed at equipping young people with market-relevant skills, business acumen, and the tools

necessary to rebuild their livelihoods.

“Over several months, 500 young men and women participated in intensive vocational training, small business management courses, and life skills development, with curricula tailored to the realities of the local economy and post-disaster recovery needs.

“To ensure immediate and sustainable impact, each graduate received a comprehensive starter pack, comprising essential tools, equipment, and materials that enables them to launch microenterprises, secure gainful

employment, and contribute to the economic revitalization of their communities.

“This graduation represents more than the completion of a training program; it stands as a testament to the resilience of affected communities when provided with the right support and resources.

“It marks a decisive shift

from crisis to opportunity, from dependency to self-reliance. For families and communities in Borno State, it signals hope, strengthened capacity, and the promise of a more secure future.

“SOS Children’s Villages Nigeria is committed to ensuring that post-disaster recovery extends beyond survival, but building thriving futures anchored in skills, dignity, and opportunity for young people”. Suleiman stated.

Some of the beneficiaries who shared their commendations, Modu Mustapha, a trained barber, Zara Ibrahim and Ruth Jacob who are all residents of Maiduguri and it’s environs pledged to use the skill acquired for the benefit of their families and mankind.

Also, best graduates and those who were exceptionally excelled in their various skills and now economically self-relient, Mrs Hauwa Abdullahi, Rukayya Grema, Fatimah Kachallah, Salamatu Abdullahi, Monica Ruth and Zara Bukar received awards and certificates respectively.