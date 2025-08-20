Soludo’s wife invites brutalized NYSC member

Nonye Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the Anambra State governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has invited the female National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, member, Miss Jenifer Elohor, brutalized by operatives of the state- controlled Agunechemba security outfit, to the government house, to sympathize with her over the unfortunate incident.

This came as the Anambra State government confirmed Wednesday the arrest of members of the security outfit who brutalized the corps member.

An aide to the Anambra first lady said: “The wife of the governor, Dr Nonye Soludo has reached out to the NYSC member and invited her to the government house. She called her on phone and asked her and pleaded with her to come for a meeting.

“However, the lady told Her Excellency that she is not in Anambra State as the moment and promised to honour the invitation once she returns to the state.”

“The lady was very happy with the humility of the governor’s wife as she expressed her willingness to visit her. So, we are expecting her very soon.”

Recall that the governor’s wife had earlier condemned the action of the the security outfit and assured that justice must be served to serve as a deterrent to others.

Meanwhile, the special adviser to Governor Soludo on Community Security, Prince Ken Emeakayi, said those involved in the dastardly act have been arrested.

Emeakayi said although the officers were on legitimate duty when the incident occurred, their conduct during the search operation was “unacceptable and regrettable.”

According to him, the Agunechemba officers, in conjunction with the central strike force team, were in pursuit of suspected cultists riding on about 12 motorcycles when the suspects ran into a compound.

He said the officers subsequently began searching rooms within the premises, leading to the assault of the corps member.

He added: “As part of our internal conflict-resolution mechanism, the men involved have been arrested. We have also reached out to the victim and her NYSC local government headquarters, and they have even visited my office in Awka.”

He said that the state government is already investigating the matter, assuring that appropriate disciplinary actions would follow.

The eight operatives were paraded on Wednesday in Awka and there were indications that they would be in detention while investigations continue.