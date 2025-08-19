Soludo’s wife condemns assault on female corps member by Anambra vigilante officer

Wife of Anambra Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, has condemned a recent assault on a female member of the National Youth Service Corps allegedly carried out by a local vigilante officer.

In a statement released in Awka on Tuesday, Soludo expressed deep concern over the incident, describing it as unacceptable, disturbing and dehumanising.

The Anambra Police Command said it identified and arrested a vigilante member, who allegedly assaulted the female corps member at Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area.

According to the Governor’s wife, there is no justification whatsoever for such an ugly and humiliating abuse.

“I have seen a viral video of the sad incident reported to have happened in Oba in Idemili South involving men of Agunechemba Security Network and a female corps member serving in Anambra.

“Such demeaning approach to law and order does not in any manner reflect our celebrated identity as a hospitable and peaceful people.

“It does not represent the humane philosophy of Gov. Chukwuma Soludo’s administration, either.

“There are always rules of engagement in such situations, and they must prioritise dignity, civility, and respect,” she said.

Soludo urged the authorities to investigate the matter and implement measures to ensure justice and prevent a recurrence of such an incident.

“Anambra’s image is priceless. We must guard it jealously,” she said.

