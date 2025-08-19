Soludo’s wife condemns assault of NYSC member, demands justice

File

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the Anambra State governor and founder of Healthy Living with Nonye, Dr. Nonye Soludo has condemned the brutal assault of a member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, serving in Oba, Idemili South local government area of the state, calling on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served.

In a statement, Mrs Soludo said that Anambra is not known for such act, describing the incident as very disturbing.

Her statement made available to reporters in Awka read: “I have seen a viral video of the sad incident reported to have happened in Oba, Idemili South local government area, involving men of Agunechemba security formation and a female corps member, who is serving in Anambra State.

“There is no justification, whatsoever, for such an ugly and humiliating abuse. Such demeaning approach to law and order, does not in any manner reflect our celebrated identity as a hospitable and humane philosophy of our administration either.

“There are always rules of engagement in such situations and they must prioritize dignity, civility and respect.

“I find the Oba incident very disturbing and appeal to appropriate authorities that are already looking into it to take critical measures to, not only entrench justice, but to, most importantly, ensure that we do not see such worrisome scene ever again. Anambra’s image is priceless. We must guard it jealously.”

Meanwhile, the state government has ordered the arrest of the operatives involved in the dastardly act, adding that they would face the full weight of the law.