Soludo to redesign Igbo-Ukwu Museum to spotlight Igbo cultural heritage

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra has announced plans to redesign the Igbo-Ukwu Museum to showcase the rich cultural heritage of the South East.

Soludo disclosed this during his recent visit to the Igbo-Ukwu community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday to inaugurate some projects

“Part of my vision for the future of Igbo-Ukwu is to redesign the esteemed Igbo-Ukwu Museum, which showcases the rich Igbo cultural heritage.

“We have the renowned Igbo-Ukwu bronze, which is one of the oldest archaeological finds in Nigeria.

“We are reinvigorating our heritage to ensure it shines for future generations, connecting the past with a bright future.

“It will not just be about structures, but about our identity and pride,” he said.

The governor inaugurated several projects including a Primary Healthcare Center in Obiuno and a 4.2-kilometer road in Igbo-Ukwu.

The health facility, renovated by a family and subsequently handed over to the government, was renamed the ‘Comprehensive Medical Center’.

Soludo pledged to deploy doctors and nurses to the facility to ensure residents have access to quality healthcare, including free antenatal and delivery services.

“This health center is a private-public-community partnership project and a testament to what we can achieve together.

“It also underscores the importance of accessible healthcare for the community,” Soludo said.

He also inaugurated a newly constructed 4.2-kilometer road project spearheaded by Mr Dom Okafor, Member representing Aguata Federal Constituency.

According to him, the road will facilitate better transportation and stimulate economic activities in the area.

The governor urged residents to vote for Chief Emma Nwachukwu of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the forthcoming Anambra South Senatorial Bye-Election on Aug. 16.

Mr Barth Nwibe, on behalf of the community, commended Soludo’s policies and highlighted their significant positive impacts in the areas of education, healthcare, infrastructure and economic growth.

“There has been meaningful transformation under the present administration, benefiting the communities and the state as a whole,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the presentation of a N50 million cheque to Gov. Soludo by the Igbo-Ukwu community in support of his re-election campaign ahead of the Nov.8 governorship poll.

