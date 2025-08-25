Soludo hails Anambra traders’ entrepreneurial spirit, seeks partnership for greater State

Soludo

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

Onitsha – Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has commended the entrepreneurial spirit of traders in the state and pledged to partner with the Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association (ASMATA) to drive development and build a greater Anambra.

Speaking at a rally organized in his honour by ASMATA at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, where traders unanimously endorsed him for a second term, Soludo said his vision is to transform Anambra into a “Taiwan of Nigeria” by the end of his administration.

The governor highlighted his administration’s security efforts, stating that Anambra is among the safest states in Nigeria following the establishment of the Agunechemba security outfit, codenamed Operation Udo-Ga-Chi. He noted that the initiative has restored confidence, enabling many citizens who had relocated due to insecurity to return and resume their businesses.

While thanking the traders for their endorsement, Soludo assured them that their support would not be in vain. He also urged them to disregard individuals he described as lacking credibility but parading themselves as governorship hopefuls.

The governor further disclosed that the state was set to roll out a new revenue collection system, replacing cash transactions with a coded payment system that would channel funds directly into the government treasury.

Earlier, ASMATA President-General, Chief Humphrey Anuna, and the association’s Patron, Chief Jude Nwankwo, lauded Soludo’s leadership and insisted he deserved a second term to consolidate on his achievements. They presented him with a symbolic cheque of N10 million to support his re-election campaign, assuring him of traders’ support across all 326 wards in the forthcoming November 8 governorship election.