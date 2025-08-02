Soldiers raid suspected IPOB/ESN hideout in Delta, nab 13

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Army said at the weekend that its troops of 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force South-South (SS) Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) have conducted a series of raids on suspected IPOB/ESN members’ hideouts in Delta State and arrested 13 suspects.

The Army said operation from July 26 to August 1, 2025, which was intelligence-driven, resulted in the arrest of 13 suspects.

Captain IliyashvBawa Rijau, Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations said, “The troops’ raids were carried out in the Abacha Camp and Fulani Camp areas of Okpanam in Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

“The suspects were arrested and handed over to the 63 Military Intelligence Regiment (MIR) for profiling.

“After profiling, four of the suspects were confirmed to be IPOB/ESN collaborators, while nine others were found to have no links with the proscribed group and would be released to their families on surety’s.

“The confirmed suspects, identified as Hossanah John, Obassey Maduabichi, Nwamini Nduka, and Aguyi Uchenna, would be conveyed to the higher authorities for further action.”

The Commander 63 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 1 Joint Task Force South-South (SS) Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) Brigadier General MA Shonibare commended troops and assured the public that the operation is part of the ongoing efforts by the troops to maintain peace and security in Delta State.