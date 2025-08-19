Soldiers kill 3 kidnappers in Delta shootout, recover N2.3m ransom money

By Kingsley Omonobi

Nigerian Army troops of 63 Brigade/Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe, alongside a tracker team from the Delta State Government House, Asaba, have neutralised three kidnappers and rescued a lady who was being held captive in the Otulo Forest area of Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

According to the Army, the successful operation followed credible intelligence report after the kidnap gang had been tracked to their hideout.

The Army said, “Troops had been tracking the kidnappers since last week, after receiving information about their activities around Issele Uku.

“The kidnappers had demanded and received ransom from the victims’ families, but the troops were determined and neutralise them in their hideout.

“In the ensuing firefight that lasted for about 30 minutes, troops neutralized three kidnappers and recovered AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 52 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“Also recovered were a cutlass, four mobile phones, a phone charger, a power bank and a pack of Benson cigarettes.

“The sum of N2,336,000, abandoned by the criminals was also recovered.

“However, one soldier sustained a gunshot wound to the leg during the operation, while the rescued lady also had injuries from the kidnappers’ actions prior to her rescue.

“Both were immediately evacuated to the Federal Medical Centre in Asaba for medical attention and are currently in stable condition.

“The corpses of the kidnappers have been handed over to the Keystone Police Station in Ogwashuku for necessary action

“Similarly a rescue operation was carried out by troops of 63 Brigade in conjunction with Operation Delta Sweep in Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

“Troops responding to distress call about kidnapping activity at Ekrodo-Jesse community on 17 August 2025

“The troops mobilized to the scene, prompting the kidnappers to release their victim and flee into a nearby forest.

“Although troops pursued the suspects for about 6 kilometers, no contact was made.

“However, a cordon and search operation led to the discovery of an unsaved dane gun.

“The victim, identified as Saviour Okiemute, a 25 year old, was rescued and reunited with his family.

“The Commander 63 Brigade Nigerian Army/ Sector 1 Joint Task Force Operation Delta Safe (OPDS) Brigadier General MA Shonibare commended troops and assured the public that the operation is part of the ongoing efforts by the troops to maintain peace and security in Delta State.”