Sokoto to complete abandoned multi-billion Naira teaching hospital in Kasarawa

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO — In a major step toward revitalizing healthcare delivery, the Sokoto State Government has announced the near completion of the long-abandoned multi-billion naira Teaching Hospital project in Kasarawa.

The facility, initiated under the administration of former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, had remained incomplete for years due to administrative bottlenecks and funding constraints.

Speaking with Vanguard on Saturday, the Commissioner for Higher Education, Prof. Isa Mohammad Mai Shanu, described the development as a landmark achievement of the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, marking a significant shift in the state’s medical and educational landscape.

“The completion of this health facility will ease the pressure on existing hospitals and enhance the quality of medical education at Sokoto State University,” the commissioner said.

Originally envisioned as a cornerstone of healthcare and medical training in the state, the Kasarawa Teaching Hospital was stalled mid-way despite the ambitious blueprint and significant funds allocated by the previous administration.

“The hospital was nearly forgotten,” Prof. Mai Shanu noted. “But Governor Aliyu has prioritized the health sector and committed to completing all health-related projects across the state.”

He added that fulfilling the project aligns with Governor Aliyu’s promise to the people — that healthcare delivery would not be compromised under his leadership.

The hospital, which is being equipped to meet international standards, will serve dual roles as a teaching and research center for Sokoto State University (SSU) and allied institutions, and as a clinical facility for residents across the state and neighbouring communities.

The ultra-modern facility will house over 400 bed spaces, advanced surgical theatres, maternity and pediatric wings, diagnostic laboratories, outpatient departments, and an intensive care unit — all fully furnished and equipped.

Healthcare professionals and community leaders have applauded the decision, describing it as a rare display of political will and administrative continuity.

Dr. Habibu Abdullahi, a senior consultant gynaecologist, highlighted the impact the hospital will have on medical referrals and workforce retention:

“This isn’t just a hospital,” Dr. Abdullahi said. “It’s a legacy of life-saving care, academic growth, and economic empowerment for future generations.”

Civil society organizations and health-sector advocates also commended the government’s transparent approach, stating that completing an inherited project demonstrates maturity, statesmanship, and public-centered leadership.

In Kasarawa and surrounding communities, the announcement has sparked excitement. Residents recalled years of dashed hopes but now see the project as a long-awaited dream finally becoming reality.

“As a mother, I no longer have to travel far when my children fall ill,” said Hajiya Hafsatu, a local resident. “We will soon have a world-class hospital right in our community. It’s a dream come true.”

With the imminent completion of the Kasarawa Teaching Hospital, Sokoto State sets a new benchmark in governance continuity, accountability, and people-focused development.